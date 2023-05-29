Advanced search
Suncor Energy : 2022 Fort Hills ESTMA report
PU
02:19pSuncor Energy : 2022 Fort Hills ESTMA report
PU
02:19pSuncor Energy : 2022 Syncrude ESTMA report
PU
Suncor Energy : 2022 Fort Hills ESTMA report

05/29/2023
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Fort Hills Energy Limited Partnership

Reporting Year

From

01/01/2022

To:

12/31/2022

Date submitted

05/30/2023

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E991999

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Kris Smith

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate

Date

05/27/2023

Position Title

Development

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

01/01/2022

To:

12/31/2022

Reporting Entity Name

Fort Hills Energy Limited Partnership

Currency of the

CAD

Report

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E991999

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Departments, Agency, etc…

Country

Payee Name

within Payee that Received

Payments2

Canada

Government of Canada

Canada -Alberta

Government of Alberta

Canada -Alberta

Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Alberta)

Additional Notes:

- All payments are reported in Canadian dollars.

- All amounts have been rounded to the nearest $10,000 CAD.

Payments by Payee

Production

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Bonuses

Dividends

Improvement

Notes

Entitlements

to Payee

Payments

-

-

190,000

-

-

-

-

190,000

-

377,410,000

13,490,000

-

-

-

-

390,900,000

59,560,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

59,560,000

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

01/01/2022

To:

12/31/2022

Reporting Entity Name

Fort Hills Energy Limited Partnership

Currency of

CAD

the Report

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification

E991999

Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Canada -Alberta

Additional Notes:

Production

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid

Project Name

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Bonuses

Dividends

Improvement

Notes

Entitlements

by Project

Payments

Fort Hills

59,560,000

377,410,000

13,680,000

-

-

-

-

450,650,000

  • All payments are reported in Canadian dollars.
  • All amounts have been rounded to the nearest $10,000 CAD.

Disclaimer

Suncor Energy Inc. published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 18:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
