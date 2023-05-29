Suncor Energy : 2022 Fort Hills ESTMA report
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
Fort Hills Energy Limited Partnership
Reporting Year
From
01/01/2022
To:
12/31/2022
Date submitted
05/30/2023
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E991999
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Kris Smith
Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate
Date
05/27/2023
Position Title
Development
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Year
From:
01/01/2022
To:
12/31/2022
Reporting Entity Name
Fort Hills Energy Limited Partnership
Currency of the
CAD
Report
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E991999
Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
necessary)
Departments, Agency, etc…
Country
Payee Name
within Payee that Received
Payments
2
Canada
Government of Canada
Canada -Alberta
Government of Alberta
Canada -Alberta
Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Alberta)
Additional Notes:
- All payments are reported in Canadian dollars.
- All amounts have been rounded to the nearest $10,000 CAD.
Payments by Payee
Production
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Bonuses
Dividends
Improvement
Notes
Entitlements
to Payee
Payments
-
-
190,000
-
-
-
-
190,000
-
377,410,000
13,490,000
-
-
-
-
390,900,000
59,560,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
59,560,000
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Year
From:
01/01/2022
To:
12/31/2022
Reporting Entity Name
Fort Hills Energy Limited Partnership
Currency of
CAD
the Report
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification
E991999
Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
necessary)
Payments by Project
Country
Canada -Alberta
Additional Notes:
Production
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid
Project Name
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Bonuses
Dividends
Improvement
Notes
Entitlements
by Project
Payments
Fort Hills
59,560,000
377,410,000
13,680,000
-
-
-
-
450,650,000
All payments are reported in Canadian dollars.
All amounts have been rounded to the nearest $10,000 CAD.
Disclaimer
Suncor Energy Inc. published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 18:18:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Analyst Recommendations on SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Sales 2023
49 416 M
36 364 M
36 364 M
Net income 2023
7 418 M
5 459 M
5 459 M
Net Debt 2023
13 479 M
9 919 M
9 919 M
P/E ratio 2023
6,29x
Yield 2023
5,51%
Capitalization
50 893 M
37 319 M
37 450 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,30x
EV / Sales 2024
1,27x
Nbr of Employees
16 558
Free-Float
99,9%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
38,86 CAD
Average target price
51,94 CAD
Spread / Average Target
33,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.