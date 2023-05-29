Suncor Energy : 2022 Suncor ESTMA report
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
Reporting Year
From
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E405435
Other Subsidiaries Included
(optional field)
For Consolidated Reports - Subsidiary
Reporting Entities Included in Report:
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
Suncor Energy Inc.
01/01/2022
To:
12/31/2022
Date submitted
05/30/2023
Original Submission
Amended Report
Petro-Canada Terra Nova Partnership: E368056,
Petro-Canada Hibernia Partnership: E014222,
Petro-Canada Hebron Partnership: E294659,
Canadian Oil Sands Partnership: E984046,
Suncor Energy Oil Sands Limited Partnership: E761283,
Suncor Energy Offshore Exploration Partnership: E718793,
Suncor Energy Ventures Partnership: E895970
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Kris Smith
Date
Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate
09/27/2023
Position Title
Development
Departments, Agency, etc…
Country
Payee Name
within Payee that Received
Payments
2
Canada
Government of Canada
Canada
Canada Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum
Board
Canada -Alberta
Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation
Canada -Alberta
Fort Chipewyan Metis Local 125
Canada -Alberta
Fort McKay First Nation
Canada -Alberta
Fort McKay Metis Community Association
Canada -Alberta
Fort McMurray #468 First Nation
Canada -Alberta
Fort McMurray Metis Local 1935
Canada -Alberta
Government of Alberta
Canada -Alberta
Mikisew Cree First Nation
Canada -Alberta
Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Alberta)
Canada -Alberta
Chipewyan Prairie First Nation
Canada -Alberta
Willow Lake Metis Association
Canada -Alberta
Conklin Metis Local #193
Canada -Newfoundland and Labrador
Government of Newfoundland and Labrador
Canada -Quebec
Government of Quebec
Libya
Government of Libya
National Oil Corporation
Norway
Government of Norway
United Kingdom of Great Britain and
Her Majesty's Government of the United Kingdom of Great
Her Majesty's Revenue and
Northern Ireland
Britain and Northern Ireland
Customs Cumbernauld
Additional Notes:
- All payments are reported in Canadian dollars.
- All amounts have been rounded to the nearest $10,000 CAD.
Payments by Payee
Production
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Bonuses
Dividends
Improvement
Notes
Entitlements
to Payee
Payments
3,129,520,000
60,400,000
570,000
-
-
-
-
3,190,490,000
-
-
4,080,000
-
-
-
-
4,080,000
-
-
1,590,000
-
-
-
-
1,590,000
-
-
100,000
-
-
-
-
100,000
-
-
1,050,000
-
-
-
-
1,050,000
-
-
410,000
-
-
-
-
410,000
-
-
190,000
-
-
-
-
190,000
-
-
150,000
-
-
-
-
150,000
1,056,250,000
2,266,930,000
21,160,000
-
-
-
-
3,344,340,000
-
-
560,000
-
-
-
-
560,000
47,380,000
-
60,000
-
-
-
-
47,440,000
-
-
160,000
-
-
-
-
160,000
-
-
130,000
-
-
-
-
130,000
-
-
130,000
-
-
-
-
130,000
-
265,870,000
-
-
-
-
-
265,870,000
Includes royalties paid in relation to the Hibernia Base, Hibernia Extenstion, Terra Nova, White Rose and Hebron
projects.
142,860,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
142,860,000
Taxes & Royalties taken in kind and converted to cash basis using the same methodology (fair market value) as
218,920,000
264,240,000
-
-
-
-
-
483,160,000
Suncor Energy Inc.'s 2022 consolidated financial statements.
Translated using the financial year average foreign exchange rates: 1 USD : 1.3016 CAD.
110,000
-
120,000
-
-
-
-
230,000
Translated using the financial year average foreign exchange rate: 1 NOK : 0.1357 CAD.
315,550,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
315,550,000
Translated using the financial year average foreign exchange rate: 1 GBP : 1.6085 CAD.
Payments by Project
Production
Infrastructure
Country
Project Name
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Bonuses
Dividends
Improvement
Entitlements
Payments
Canada -Alberta
Base Mine
16,970,000
638,850,000
7,060,000
-
-
-
-
Canada -Alberta
Firebag
27,200,000
1,384,840,000
5,280,000
-
-
-
-
Canada -Alberta
MacKay River
3,140,000
243,250,000
1,300,000
-
-
-
-
Canada -Newfoundland and Labrador
Hebron
-
26,920,000
-
-
-
-
-
Canada -Newfoundland and Labrador
Hibernia
-
295,800,000
-
-
-
-
-
Canada -Newfoundland and Labrador
Terra Nova
-
100,000
4,080,000
-
-
-
-
Canada -Newfoundland and Labrador
White Rose
-
3,450,000
-
-
-
-
-
Norway
Norway
110,000
-
120,000
-
-
-
-
Libya
Libya
218,920,000
264,240,000
-
-
-
-
-
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern
U.K. Oil & Gas Taxes
315,550,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ireland
Canada
Other
70,000
-
12,620,000
-
-
-
-
Additional Notes:
- All payments are reported in Canadian dollars.
- All amounts have been rounded to the nearest $10,000 CAD.
Total Amount paid
Notes
by Project
662,880,000
1,417,320,000
247,690,000
26,920,000
295,800,000
Hibernia Base and Extension projects have been combined for the purposes of this report.
4,180,000
3,450,000
230,000 Translated using the financial year average foreign exchange rate: 1 NOK : 0.1357 CAD.
Taxes & Royalties taken in kind and converted to cash basis using the same methodology (fair market value) as
483,160,000
Suncor Energy Inc.'s 2022 consolidated financial statements.
Translated using the financial year average foreign exchange rates: 1 USD : 1.3016 CAD.
315,550,000
Translated using the financial year average foreign exchange rate: 1 GBP : 1.6085 CAD.
12,690,000
Includes Emerging properties in the Oil Sands business unit (Meadow Creek, Lewis, Voyageur, Chard, Dover, and
Polaris) and North America Onshore in the Exploration and Production business unit.
