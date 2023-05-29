Advanced search
    SU   CA8672241079

SUNCOR ENERGY INC.

(SU)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:31:43 2023-05-29 pm EDT
39.33 CAD   +1.21%
02:19pSuncor Energy : 2022 Suncor ESTMA report
PU
02:19pSuncor Energy : 2022 Fort Hills ESTMA report
PU
02:19pSuncor Energy : 2022 Syncrude ESTMA report
PU
Suncor Energy : 2022 Suncor ESTMA report

05/29/2023 | 02:19pm EDT
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Reporting Year

From

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E405435

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

For Consolidated Reports - Subsidiary

Reporting Entities Included in Report:

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

Suncor Energy Inc.

01/01/2022

To:

12/31/2022

Date submitted

05/30/2023

Original Submission

Amended Report

Petro-Canada Terra Nova Partnership: E368056,

Petro-Canada Hibernia Partnership: E014222,

Petro-Canada Hebron Partnership: E294659,

Canadian Oil Sands Partnership: E984046,

Suncor Energy Oil Sands Limited Partnership: E761283,

Suncor Energy Offshore Exploration Partnership: E718793,

Suncor Energy Ventures Partnership: E895970

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Kris Smith

Date

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate

09/27/2023

Position Title

Development

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

01/01/2022

To:

12/31/2022

Reporting Entity Name

Suncor Energy Inc.

Currency of the

CAD

Report

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E405435

Identification Number

Petro-Canada Terra Nova Partnership: E368056,

Petro-Canada Hibernia Partnership: E014222,

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

Petro-Canada Hebron Partnership: E294659,

Canadian Oil Sands Partnership: E984046,

necessary)

Suncor Energy Oil Sands Limited Partnership: E761283,

Suncor Energy Offshore Exploration Partnership: E718793,

Suncor Energy Ventures Partnership: E895970

Departments, Agency, etc…

Country

Payee Name

within Payee that Received

Payments2

Canada

Government of Canada

Canada

Canada Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum

Board

Canada -Alberta

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation

Canada -Alberta

Fort Chipewyan Metis Local 125

Canada -Alberta

Fort McKay First Nation

Canada -Alberta

Fort McKay Metis Community Association

Canada -Alberta

Fort McMurray #468 First Nation

Canada -Alberta

Fort McMurray Metis Local 1935

Canada -Alberta

Government of Alberta

Canada -Alberta

Mikisew Cree First Nation

Canada -Alberta

Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Alberta)

Canada -Alberta

Chipewyan Prairie First Nation

Canada -Alberta

Willow Lake Metis Association

Canada -Alberta

Conklin Metis Local #193

Canada -Newfoundland and Labrador

Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

Canada -Quebec

Government of Quebec

Libya

Government of Libya

National Oil Corporation

Norway

Government of Norway

United Kingdom of Great Britain and

Her Majesty's Government of the United Kingdom of Great

Her Majesty's Revenue and

Northern Ireland

Britain and Northern Ireland

Customs Cumbernauld

Additional Notes:

- All payments are reported in Canadian dollars.

- All amounts have been rounded to the nearest $10,000 CAD.

Payments by Payee

Production

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Bonuses

Dividends

Improvement

Notes

Entitlements

to Payee

Payments

3,129,520,000

60,400,000

570,000

-

-

-

-

3,190,490,000

-

-

4,080,000

-

-

-

-

4,080,000

-

-

1,590,000

-

-

-

-

1,590,000

-

-

100,000

-

-

-

-

100,000

-

-

1,050,000

-

-

-

-

1,050,000

-

-

410,000

-

-

-

-

410,000

-

-

190,000

-

-

-

-

190,000

-

-

150,000

-

-

-

-

150,000

1,056,250,000

2,266,930,000

21,160,000

-

-

-

-

3,344,340,000

-

-

560,000

-

-

-

-

560,000

47,380,000

-

60,000

-

-

-

-

47,440,000

-

-

160,000

-

-

-

-

160,000

-

-

130,000

-

-

-

-

130,000

-

-

130,000

-

-

-

-

130,000

-

265,870,000

-

-

-

-

-

265,870,000

Includes royalties paid in relation to the Hibernia Base, Hibernia Extenstion, Terra Nova, White Rose and Hebron

projects.

142,860,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

142,860,000

Taxes & Royalties taken in kind and converted to cash basis using the same methodology (fair market value) as

218,920,000

264,240,000

-

-

-

-

-

483,160,000

Suncor Energy Inc.'s 2022 consolidated financial statements.

Translated using the financial year average foreign exchange rates: 1 USD : 1.3016 CAD.

110,000

-

120,000

-

-

-

-

230,000

Translated using the financial year average foreign exchange rate: 1 NOK : 0.1357 CAD.

315,550,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

315,550,000

Translated using the financial year average foreign exchange rate: 1 GBP : 1.6085 CAD.

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

01/01/2022

To:

12/31/2022

Reporting Entity Name

Suncor Energy Inc.

Currency of

CAD

the Report

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification

E405435

Number

Petro-Canada Terra Nova Partnership: E368056,

Petro-Canada Hibernia Partnership: E014222,

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

Petro-Canada Hebron Partnership: E294659,

Canadian Oil Sands Partnership: E984046,

necessary)

Suncor Energy Oil Sands Limited Partnership: E761283,

Suncor Energy Offshore Exploration Partnership: E718793,

Suncor Energy Ventures Partnership: E895970

Payments by Project

Production

Infrastructure

Country

Project Name

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Bonuses

Dividends

Improvement

Entitlements

Payments

Canada -Alberta

Base Mine

16,970,000

638,850,000

7,060,000

-

-

-

-

Canada -Alberta

Firebag

27,200,000

1,384,840,000

5,280,000

-

-

-

-

Canada -Alberta

MacKay River

3,140,000

243,250,000

1,300,000

-

-

-

-

Canada -Newfoundland and Labrador

Hebron

-

26,920,000

-

-

-

-

-

Canada -Newfoundland and Labrador

Hibernia

-

295,800,000

-

-

-

-

-

Canada -Newfoundland and Labrador

Terra Nova

-

100,000

4,080,000

-

-

-

-

Canada -Newfoundland and Labrador

White Rose

-

3,450,000

-

-

-

-

-

Norway

Norway

110,000

-

120,000

-

-

-

-

Libya

Libya

218,920,000

264,240,000

-

-

-

-

-

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern

U.K. Oil & Gas Taxes

315,550,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

Ireland

Canada

Other

70,000

-

12,620,000

-

-

-

-

Additional Notes:

- All payments are reported in Canadian dollars.

- All amounts have been rounded to the nearest $10,000 CAD.

Total Amount paid

Notes

by Project

662,880,000

1,417,320,000

247,690,000

26,920,000

295,800,000

Hibernia Base and Extension projects have been combined for the purposes of this report.

4,180,000

3,450,000

230,000 Translated using the financial year average foreign exchange rate: 1 NOK : 0.1357 CAD.

Taxes & Royalties taken in kind and converted to cash basis using the same methodology (fair market value) as

483,160,000

Suncor Energy Inc.'s 2022 consolidated financial statements.

Translated using the financial year average foreign exchange rates: 1 USD : 1.3016 CAD.

315,550,000

Translated using the financial year average foreign exchange rate: 1 GBP : 1.6085 CAD.

12,690,000

Includes Emerging properties in the Oil Sands business unit (Meadow Creek, Lewis, Voyageur, Chard, Dover, and

Polaris) and North America Onshore in the Exploration and Production business unit.

Disclaimer

Suncor Energy Inc. published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 18:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
