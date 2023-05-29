Suncor Energy : 2022 Syncrude ESTMA report
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
Syncrude Canada Ltd
Reporting Year
From
2022-01-01
To:
2022-12-31
Date submitted
2023-05-30
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E953333
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included
(optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Kris Smith
Position Title
Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate
Development
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Year
From:
2022-01-01
To:
2022-12-31
Reporting Entity Name
Syncrude Canada Ltd
Currency of the Report
CAD
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E953333
Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
necessary)
Payments by Payee
Departments, Agency, etc…
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
Country
Payee Name
1
within Payee that Received
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Notes
34
Improvement Payments
Payee
Payments
2
Bonus payments include social
Canada -Alberta
Government of Alberta
2,596,740,000
8,240,000
800,000
2,605,780,000 payments expressly required in a
legal agreement.
Canada -Alberta
Regional Municipality of Wood
64,970,000
64,970,000
Buffalo
Canada -Alberta
Fort McKay First Nation
110,000
580,000
690,000
Canada -Alberta
Athabasca Chipewyan First
250,000
250,000
Nation
Canada -Alberta
Fort McKay Metis Community
310,000
310,000
Association
Canada -Alberta
Fort McMurray 468 First
410,000
410,000
Nation
Canada -Alberta
Mikisew Cree First Nation
330,000
330,000
Canada -Alberta
Metis Nation of Alberta
280,000
280,000
Association Local 1935
All payments are reported in Canadian dollars.
All amounts have been rounded to the nearest $10,000 CAD
Additional Notes:
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Year
From:
2022-01-01
To:
2022-12-31
Reporting Entity Name
Syncrude Canada Ltd
Currency of the Report
CAD
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E953333
Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
necessary)
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name
1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Notes
23
Improvement Payments
Project
Canada -Alberta
Syncrude Project
65,080,000
2,596,740,000
10,400,000
-
800,000
-
-
2,673,020,000
All payments are reported in Canadian dollars.
All amounts have been rounded to the rearest $10,000 CAD.
Additional Notes
3:
