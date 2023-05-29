Advanced search
Suncor Energy : 2022 Syncrude ESTMA report

05/29/2023 | 02:19pm EDT
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Syncrude Canada Ltd

Reporting Year

From

2022-01-01

To:

2022-12-31

Date submitted

2023-05-30

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E953333

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Kris Smith

Position Title

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate

Development

Date

2023-05-27

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2022-01-01

To:

2022-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

Syncrude Canada Ltd

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E953333

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Improvement Payments

Payee

Payments2

Bonus payments include social

Canada -Alberta

Government of Alberta

2,596,740,000

8,240,000

800,000

2,605,780,000 payments expressly required in a

legal agreement.

Canada -Alberta

Regional Municipality of Wood

64,970,000

64,970,000

Buffalo

Canada -Alberta

Fort McKay First Nation

110,000

580,000

690,000

Canada -Alberta

Athabasca Chipewyan First

250,000

250,000

Nation

Canada -Alberta

Fort McKay Metis Community

310,000

310,000

Association

Canada -Alberta

Fort McMurray 468 First

410,000

410,000

Nation

Canada -Alberta

Mikisew Cree First Nation

330,000

330,000

Canada -Alberta

Metis Nation of Alberta

280,000

280,000

Association Local 1935

All payments are reported in Canadian dollars.

All amounts have been rounded to the nearest $10,000 CAD

Additional Notes:

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2022-01-01

To:

2022-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

Syncrude Canada Ltd

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E953333

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Canada -Alberta

Syncrude Project

65,080,000

2,596,740,000

10,400,000

-

800,000

-

-

2,673,020,000

All payments are reported in Canadian dollars.

All amounts have been rounded to the rearest $10,000 CAD.

Additional Notes3:

Disclaimer

Suncor Energy Inc. published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 18:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
