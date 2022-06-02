Suncor Energy : 2022 first quarter results (PDF, 72 pages, 2 MB)

Operating Results

Suncor's total upstream production was 766,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 785,900 boe/d in the prior year quarter.

Total Oil Sands production was 685,700 barrels per day (bbls/d) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 690,600 bbls/d in the prior year quarter, with the first quarter of 2022 reflecting lower production early in the quarter due to the previously disclosed weather-related mining challenges experienced in the region. The company's net SCO production in the first quarter of 2022 was 515,300 bbls/d, compared to 519,900 bbls/d in the first quarter of 2021, reflecting a combined upgrader utilization rate of 96% compared to 97% in the prior year quarter.

The company's non-upgraded bitumen production was 170,400 bbls/d in the first quarter of 2022, comparable to 170,700 bbls/d in the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased production at Fort Hills, which was largely offset by decreased saleable bitumen production from the company's In Situ assets. Production from Fort Hills in the first quarter of 2022 increased to 87,500 bbls/d, compared to 51,200 bbls/d in the prior year quarter, as production ramped up in the quarter. Overall production from the company's In Situ assets was comparable to the prior year quarter, reflecting strong production in both periods, with the decrease in saleable bitumen production in the current period due to increased Firebag volumes being diverted to upgrading to maximize higher-value SCO production.

The company will commence significant planned turnaround activities at Firebag in the second quarter of 2022, the largest turnaround in Firebag history. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2022, the company will commence planned annual coker maintenance at Oil Sands Base Upgrader 2 and planned maintenance at Fort Hills, and is expected to complete planned maintenance at Syncrude that commenced in the first quarter. Planned maintenance at Syncrude in the first quarter of 2022 included hydrotreating maintenance that was accelerated from later in the year to stagger coker and hydrotreating maintenance, which is expected to optimize full-year production at Syncrude.

"Following the weather-related impacts early in the quarter, our Oil Sands assets delivered solid production in the first quarter, and we accelerated Syncrude hydrotreating maintenance in order to optimize full-year production, positioning us well for the remainder of the year," said Little. "In the downstream business, refinery utilization was 94% in the first quarter as our Canadian refineries continue to outperform the national refining industry average."

E&P produced 80,400 boe/d during the first quarter of 2022, compared to 95,300 boe/d in the prior year quarter. The decrease in production was primarily due to the absence of production from the Golden Eagle Area Development, as the sale of the company's working interest in the asset was completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, and natural declines, partially offset by liftings in Libya in the first quarter of 2022 compared to no liftings in Libya in the prior year quarter.

Refinery crude throughput increased to 436,500 bbls/d and refinery utilization was 94% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 428,400 bbls/d and 92% in the prior year quarter, reflecting improved refined product demand and a strategic build in product inventory in advance of upcoming turnaround activities, partially offset by maintenance that occurred late in the current period, including maintenance that was accelerated into the first quarter from the second quarter. Refined product sales in the first quarter of 2022 increased to 551,900 bbls/d, compared to 548,100 bbls/d in the prior year quarter. Domestic demand for diesel has improved compared to 2019 levels, however, gasoline demand continues to lag behind the comparable 2019 levels. The company will undergo planned turnaround maintenance at its refineries in the second quarter of 2022.

The company's total operating, selling and general expenses were $3.088 billion in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $2.900 billion in the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily due to a significant increase in commodity costs, primarily driven by increased natural gas prices, and increased share-based compensation expenses in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was also due to costs associated with increased production at Fort Hills and increased maintenance costs in the current period relative to the prior year quarter, partially offset by increased costs in the prior year quarter relating to a restructuring charge associated with the company's workforce reduction plans. The company's exposure to higher natural gas costs is partially mitigated by revenue from power sales that is recorded in operating revenues.