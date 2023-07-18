Without this investment and regulatory certainty, there is a real risk of capital flow and carbon leakage outside of Canada, which would diminish the robustness of our industry and our overall Canadian competitiveness. Canada risks falling behind the US, our largest trading partner, especially as it relates to the acceleration of carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects. We need to act, we need to act quickly and we need to act together.

An area of unprecedented collaboration, in terms of shared costs and shared public benefits, is the Pathways Alliance. It is a consortium of Canada's six largest oil sands producers working together with federal and provincial governments to find ways to decarbonize our sector and help Canada meet its climate goals. The Pathways Alliance achieved a critical milestone early in 2023 when it was selected by the Government of Alberta to advance exploratory work for a proposed CCS network in northern Alberta. The project could see more than one billion tonnes of CO2 stored safely underground. Significant upfront work has been critical but much more work needs to be done, including engagement with more than 20 Indigenous communities. Detailed engineering and field work is progressing rapidly to support a regulatory application later in 2023. This kind of collaboration is key given

Kris Smith

Chief Financial Officer and

Executive Vice President, Corporate Development