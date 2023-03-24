Suncor Energy : 2023 Management Proxy Circular

Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Suncor Energy Inc.

The annual general meeting (the meeting) of shareholders of Suncor Energy Inc. (the Corporation) will be held on May 9, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time (MDT). This year, the meeting will be conducted in a virtual-only format via live webcast online at https://web.lumiagm.com/430891657 (Password: suncor2023 (case sensitive)).

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can participate, vote and ask questions during the meeting, provided they are connected to the internet and comply with all the requirements set out in the accompanying management proxy circular. Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to virtually attend the meeting as guests. Guests will not be able to vote or ask questions at the meeting.

The meeting will have the following purposes:

to receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2022, together with the notes thereto and the auditor report thereon;

to elect directors of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting;

to appoint the auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting;

to consider and, if deemed fit, approve an advisory resolution on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation;

to consider a shareholder proposal regarding the production of a report outlining how the Corporation's capital expenditure plans align with its 2030 emissions reductions target, as set forth in Schedule A of the accompanying management proxy circular; and

to transact such other business as may properly be brought before the meeting or any continuation of the meeting after an adjournment or postponement.

The accompanying management proxy circular provides detailed information relating to the matters to be dealt with at the meeting and forms part of this notice.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the meeting by completing the form of proxy or voting instruction form provided to them. Detailed instructions on how to complete and return proxies are provided on pages 3 to 6 of the accompanying management proxy circular. To be effective, the completed form of proxy must be received by our transfer agent and registrar, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, Proxy Department,

135 West Beaver Creek, P.O. Box 300, Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4B 4R5, at any time prior to 10:30 a.m. MDT on May 5, 2023 or, in the case of any adjournment or postponement of the meeting, not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time of the adjourned or postponed meeting.

Shareholders may also vote their shares by telephone or through the internet using the procedures described in the form of proxy or voting instruction form.

Shareholders registered at the close of business on March 14, 2023, will be entitled to receive notice of and vote at the meeting.

By order of the Board of Directors of Suncor Energy Inc.

Jacqueline Moore

Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

March 24, 2023

Calgary, Alberta