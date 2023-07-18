Report on Sustainability 2023
Our approach
Environment
Social
GovernanceAppendix
Table of contents
n Our approach
3
n Governance
53
Executive messages
4
Ethics
54
Q&A with our Chief Sustainability Officer
7
Corporate governance
55
Data restatements
9
Risk management
58
2022 summary
11
Supply chain
61
n Environment
13
n Appendix
63
Climate change
14
About our report
64
Air quality
15
Glossary
67
Waste management
17
ESG disclosure index
71
Environmental incidents
18
Performance data
72
Water stewardship
20
Performance data footnotes
81
Tailings management
25
Independent practitioner's limited
91
Land and reclamation
28
assurance report
Biodiversity
30
Advisories
94
n Social
33
Safety
34
Health and wellness
38
Workforce
40
Inclusion and diversity
42
Indigenous relations
45
Social investment
49
Human rights
51
Our approach
Environment
Social
Our approach
To live Suncor's purpose of providing trusted energy that enhances people's lives while caring for each other and the Earth, our corporate strategy focuses on sustainable energy development, long-term thinking and becoming a net-zero company by 2050.
GovernanceAppendix
- Executive messages
- Q&A with our
Chief Sustainability Officer
- Data restatements
- 2022 summary
Our approach
Environment
Social
GovernanceAppendix
Executive messages
Rich Kruger
President and Chief Executive Officer
Since joining Suncor earlier this year as President and CEO, my focus has been to drive performance improvement across all aspects of our business to support industry-leading safety, integrity, reliability and profitability. A strong, high performing base business enables superior returns to shareholders and ensures a strong balance sheet to fund investments in climate, air, reclamation, biodiversity, people and communities.
Foundation for success
I am committed to upholding and growing Suncor's long legacy of sustainability leadership. Our ability to deliver on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals depends on our core competitive advantages: a hard-to-replicate physically integrated asset portfolio, long-life reserves without exploration risk, and excellence in the operation and management of those assets. We have a history of collaboration and co-investments with partners, including historic equity partnerships with our Indigenous neighbours in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, to generate shared prosperity from our operations.
Funding the future
As we continue to build on our existing strengths, we also look to the future and investment in decarbonization, including carbon capture and sequestration, hydrogen and low-carbon fuels. Our net zero by 2050 climate ambition depends on timely and prudent investments in new technology as well as ongoing collaborations and engagement with industry partners, governments and other stakeholders. In this way, we are building a prosperous and sustainable future not only for Suncor, but for all our people, partners, communities and nation.
Rich Kruger
President and Chief Executive Officer
Our approach
Environment
Social
GovernanceAppendix
Executive messages
Kris Smith
Chief Financial Officer and
Executive Vice President, Corporate Development
Suncor continued to diligently advance our sustainability goals this past year, leveraging operational excellence, technological innovation and ongoing collaboration and co-investments with our industry peers, governments, associations and communities to accelerate our progress. Supplying secure and reliable energy, underpinned by sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, sets the conditions for a stronger and more resilient business - and world.
Evolving our safety journey
Operational excellence is foundational to Suncor delivering strong ESG performance. That starts with safety, which is why we've been taking substantial steps to improve our safety performance. We're supporting our frontline leaders and workers with a centralized operational and risk management team. We're making sure we have effective controls to prevent incidents as well as controls to help us fail safely if a mistake is made. In tandem, we've also reduced the number of contractors on site. We're leveraging technology wherever possible to have fewer people on site and less potential for injury.
We supplemented these initiatives with leadership training, exercises and workshops to reinforce and standardize safety standards, practices and reporting. These actions align with our company-wide adoption of Human and Organizational Performance principles, a globally accepted operating philosophy that outlines how we work together to learn from incidents and develop practical solutions to improve.
Advancing our climate commitment
Our progress towards our net zero by 2050 objective - with an interim target of reducing emissions by 10 megatonnes by 2030 across our value chain - is well underway. Our coke boiler replacement project, an example of fuel switching from coke combustion to natural gas cogeneration, is expected to be commissioned in late 2024. Our proposed carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in northern Alberta with the Pathways Alliance, a consortium of Canada's six largest oil sands producers working together with federal and provincial governments to address climate change, achieved a critical milestone. The Alliance's recent agreement with the Government of Alberta means the project can advance to detailed engineering studies and fieldwork to assess the feasibility of the proposed carbon storage hub. CCS has been globally recognized as one of the most effective ways to reduce industrial greenhouse gas emissions, and Alberta's geology makes this one of the most ideally suited places in the world to safely inject and permanently store CO2.
