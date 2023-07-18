Evolving our safety journey

Operational excellence is foundational to Suncor delivering strong ESG performance. That starts with safety, which is why we've been taking substantial steps to improve our safety performance. We're supporting our frontline leaders and workers with a centralized operational and risk management team. We're making sure we have effective controls to prevent incidents as well as controls to help us fail safely if a mistake is made. In tandem, we've also reduced the number of contractors on site. We're leveraging technology wherever possible to have fewer people on site and less potential for injury.

We supplemented these initiatives with leadership training, exercises and workshops to reinforce and standardize safety standards, practices and reporting. These actions align with our company-wide adoption of Human and Organizational Performance principles, a globally accepted operating philosophy that outlines how we work together to learn from incidents and develop practical solutions to improve.