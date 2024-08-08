Management's Discussion and Analysis

August 6, 2024

Suncor Energy Inc. (Suncor or the company) is an integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Suncor's operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading; offshore oil production; petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S.; and the company's Petro-Canada™ retail and wholesale distribution networks (including Canada's Electric Highway™, a coast-to-coast network of fast-charging electric vehicle stations). Suncor is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a lower emissions future through investments in lower emissions power, renewable fuels and emissions reduction projects. Suncor also conducts energy trading activities focused primarily on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

For a description of Suncor's segments, refer to Suncor's Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2023, dated March 21, 2024 (the 2023 annual MD&A).

This MD&A, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, should be read in conjunction with Suncor's unaudited interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, Suncor's audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the 2023 annual MD&A.

References to "we", "our", "Suncor" or "the company" means Suncor Energy Inc., its subsidiaries, partnerships and joint arrangements, unless otherwise specified or the context otherwise requires.

Basis of Presentation

Unless otherwise noted, all financial information is derived from the company's condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, which are based on Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), specifically International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

All financial information is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Production volumes are presented on a working- interest basis, before royalties, except for production volumes from the company's Libya operations, which are presented on an economic basis.

References to Oil Sands operations exclude Suncor's interests in Fort Hills and Syncrude. In 2023, Suncor completed two separate acquisitions of additional working interest in Fort Hills, increasing its ownership from 54.11% to 100%.

Common Abbreviations

