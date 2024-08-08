REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024
Report to Shareholders
for the Second Quarter of 2024
All financial figures are unaudited and presented in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise. Production volumes are presented on a working-interest basis, before royalties, except for production volumes from Suncor Energy Inc.'s (Suncor or the company) Libya operations, which are presented on an economic basis. Certain financial measures in this document are not prescribed by Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory section of Suncor's Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) dated August 6, 2024. See also the Advisories section of the MD&A. References to Oil Sands operations exclude Suncor's interests in Fort Hills and Syncrude.
Second Quarter Highlights
- Generated $3.4 billion in adjusted funds from operations(1) and $1.4 billion in free funds flow(1).
- Returned over $1.5 billion to shareholders via $825 million in share repurchases and $698 million in dividends.
- Strong upstream production of 771,000 barrels per day (bbls/d) and refinery throughput of 431,000 bbls/d.
- Successfully executed approximately $800 million in second quarter turnaround activity safely, efficiently and ahead of schedule.
- Record first half upstream production of 803,000 bbls/d and refinery throughput of 443,000 bbls/d.
- First half upgrader utilization(2) of 94% and refinery utilization of 95%, including the impacts of major turnaround activity.
"Following a strong first quarter, the second quarter was about execution and momentum. High quality execution of major upstream and downstream turnaround activities and maintaining momentum in targeted improvement priorities, including operational reliability and cost management," said Rich Kruger, Suncor's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With these clear priorities and a determination to consistently achieve the highest levels of performance, the organization delivered on its commitments; operating safely, cost- effectively, reliably and profitably. With the majority of 2024's planned maintenance complete, the company is very well positioned for a strong second half of the year."
Second Quarter Results
Financial Highlights
Q2
Q1
Q2
($ millions, unless otherwise noted)
2024
2024
2023
Net earnings
1 568
1 610
1 879
Per common share(1) (dollars)
1.22
1.25
1.44
Adjusted operating earnings(2)
1 626
1 817
1 253
Per common share(1)(2) (dollars)
1.27
1.41
0.96
Adjusted funds from operations(2)
3 397
3 169
2 655
Per common share(1)(2) (dollars)
2.65
2.46
2.03
Cash flow provided by operating activities
3 829
2 787
2 803
Per common share(1) (dollars)
2.98
2.16
2.14
Capital and exploration expenditures(3)
1 964
1 237
1 551
Free funds flow(2)
1 350
1 858
1 042
Dividend per common share(1) (dollars)
0.55
0.55
0.52
Share repurchases per common share(4) (dollars)
0.64
0.23
0.52
Returns to shareholders(5)
1 523
995
1 363
Net debt(2)(6)
9 054
9 552
11 170
Operating Highlights
Q2
Q1
Q2
2024
2024
2023
Total upstream production (mbbls/d)
770.6
835.3
741.9
Refinery utilization (%)
92
98
85
- Presented on a basic per share basis.
- Non-GAAPfinancial measures or contains non-GAAP financial measures. See the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory section of the MD&A.
- Excludes capitalized interest and capital expenditures related to assets previously held for sale.
- Calculated as the total cost of share repurchases divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the applicable period.
- Includes dividends paid on common shares and repurchases of common shares.
- Beginning in the second quarter of 2024, the company revised the definition of net debt to exclude lease liabilities to better align with how management and industry monitors capital structure. Prior period comparatives have been restated to reflect this change.
- Non-GAAPfinancial measure. See the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory section of the MD&A.
- Upgrader utilization is calculated using gross upgraded production, inclusive of internally consumed products and inter-asset transfers, and gross upgrader nameplate capacities, on an average basis of Oil Sands Base and Syncrude.
Financial Results
Adjusted Operating Earnings Reconciliation(1)
($ millions)
Q2
Q1
Q2
2024
2024
2023
Net earnings
1 568
1 610
1 879
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) on U.S. dollar denominated debt
103
220
(244)
Unrealized gain on risk management activities
(52)
(2)
(10)
Gain on significant disposal
-
-
(607)
Restructuring charge
-
-
275
Income tax expense (recovery) on adjusted operating earnings adjustments
7
(11)
(40)
Adjusted operating earnings(1)
1 626
1 817
1 253
- Non-GAAPfinancial measure. All reconciling items are presented on a before-tax basis and adjusted for income taxes in the income tax expense (recovery) on adjusted operating earnings adjustments line. See the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory section of the MD&A.
- Suncor's adjusted operating earnings increased to $1.626 billion ($1.27 per common share) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.253 billion ($0.96 per common share) in the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher realized crude oil prices and increased Oil Sands sales volumes, as well as higher refinery production in Refining and Marketing (R&M), partially offset by higher royalties, lower Exploration and Production (E&P) volumes and lower refined product realizations.
- Net earnings were $1.568 billion ($1.22 per common share) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.879 billion ($1.44 per common share) in the prior year quarter. In addition to the factors impacting adjusted operating earnings, net earnings for the second quarter of 2024 and the prior year quarter were impacted by the reconciling items shown in the table above.
- Adjusted funds from operations were $3.397 billion ($2.65 per common share) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.655 billion ($2.03 per common share) in the prior year quarter, and were influenced by the same factors impacting adjusted operating earnings.
- Cash flow provided by operating activities, which includes changes in non-cash working capital, was $3.829 billion ($2.98 per common share) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.803 billion ($2.14 per common share) in the prior year quarter.
- Suncor's total operating, selling and general (OS&G) expenses were $3.153 billion in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $3.440 billion in the prior year quarter, with the decrease primarily due to the restructuring charge of $275 million in the prior year quarter related to the company's workforce reductions, decreased operations and maintenance costs, and lower commodity costs, partially offset by the company's increased working interest in Fort Hills and higher share-based compensation expenses.
- As at June 30, 2024, Suncor's net debt(1) was $9.054 billion, a decrease of $498 million compared to March 31, 2024.
- Beginning in the second quarter of 2024, the company revised the definition of net debt to exclude lease liabilities to better align with how management and industry monitors capital structure. Prior period comparatives have been restated to reflect this change.
Operating Results
(mbbls/d, unless otherwise noted)
Q2
Q1
Q2
2024
2024
2023
Total Oil Sands bitumen production
834.4
932.1
814.3
SCO and diesel production
488.3
572.5
521.6
Inter-asset transfers and consumption
(26.6)
(27.5)
(16.6)
Upgraded production - net SCO and diesel
461.7
545.0
505.0
Bitumen production
308.2
297.9
200.2
Inter-asset transfers
(53.9)
(57.9)
(26.1)
Non-upgraded bitumen production
254.3
240.0
174.1
Total Oil Sands production
716.0
785.0
679.1
Exploration and Production
54.6
50.3
62.8
Total upstream production
770.6
835.3
741.9
Refinery utilization (%)
92
98
85
Refinery crude oil processed
430.5
455.3
394.4
- Total Oil Sands bitumen production increased to 834,400 bbls/d in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 814,300 bbls/d in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the company's increased working interest in Fort Hills, in addition to record second quarter gross bitumen production at Fort Hills, and record quarterly production at Firebag, partially offset by lower production at Oil Sands Base as a result of planned turnaround and maintenance activities.
- The company's net synthetic crude oil (SCO) production was 461,700 bbls/d in the second quarter of 2024, representing combined upgrader utilization(1) of 86%, compared to 505,000 bbls/d and 92% in the prior year quarter, reflecting higher planned maintenance in the current period and strong upgrader utilizations outside of planned maintenance activities.
- The company leveraged its unparalleled regional integration to generate incremental value and maximize SCO production, through second highest ever quarterly SCO and bitumen inter-asset transfers of 62,500 bbls/d.
- Non-upgradedbitumen production increased to 254,300 bbls/d in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 174,100 bbls/d in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the company's increased working interest in Fort Hills, lower demand for upgrader feedstock due to planned maintenance in the quarter and record production at Firebag.
- E&P production during the second quarter of 2024 decreased compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to the divestment of the company's U.K. portfolio, the absence of production from White Rose and lower production from Hebron, partially offset by the addition of production from Terra Nova.
- Refinery crude throughput increased to 430,500 bbls/d and refinery utilization was 92% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 394,400 bbls/d and 85% in the prior year quarter, reflecting strong utilizations at all refineries outside of planned turnaround activities in the current quarter, including a new quarterly utilization record at the company's Edmonton refinery of 108% and improved reliability at the company's Commerce City refinery compared to the prior year quarter. Following the completion of planned turnaround activities, the company's refineries finished the quarter strong, with average utilization of over 100% through June and into July.
- Record quarterly refined product sales of 594,700 bbls/d in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 547,000 bbls/d in the prior year quarter, with the increase primarily due to the company leveraging its extensive domestic sales network and export channels in the current quarter, as well as the impacts of restart activities at the company's Commerce City refinery in the prior year quarter.
- Upgrader utilization is calculated using gross upgraded production, inclusive of internally consumed products and inter-asset transfers, and gross upgrader nameplate capacities, on an average basis of Oil Sands Base and Syncrude.
Corporate and Strategy Updates
- Investor day was held May 21st. For further details, including the full transcript and presentation, see www.suncor.com. Highlights of the update include:
- Free funds flow improvement of $3.3 billion per year. Suncor highlighted plans to grow free funds flow by $3.3 billion per year by 2026 compared to 2023 by lowering costs and capital, growing upstream production and improving downstream reliability and margins.
- Grow upstream production by approximately 100,000 bbls/d. Suncor also detailed its plan to grow Upstream production by approximately 100,000 bbls/d from 2023 to 2026.
- Share buybacks increased to 75% of excess funds. Suncor has increased share buybacks to approximately 75% of excess funds and will increase buybacks further to at or near 100% of excess funds when the revised net debt target of $8 billion is achieved.
Corporate Guidance Updates
There have been no changes to the corporate guidance ranges previously issued on December 5, 2023.
For further details and advisories regarding Suncor's 2024 corporate guidance, see www.suncor.com/guidance.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
August 6, 2024
Suncor Energy Inc. (Suncor or the company) is an integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Suncor's operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading; offshore oil production; petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S.; and the company's Petro-Canada™ retail and wholesale distribution networks (including Canada's Electric Highway™, a coast-to-coast network of fast-charging electric vehicle stations). Suncor is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a lower emissions future through investments in lower emissions power, renewable fuels and emissions reduction projects. Suncor also conducts energy trading activities focused primarily on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
For a description of Suncor's segments, refer to Suncor's Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2023, dated March 21, 2024 (the 2023 annual MD&A).
This MD&A, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, should be read in conjunction with Suncor's unaudited interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, Suncor's audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the 2023 annual MD&A.
Additional information about Suncor filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including quarterly and annual reports and Suncor's Annual Information Form dated March 21, 2024 (the 2023 AIF), which is also filed with the SEC under cover of Form 40-F, is available online at www.sedarplus.ca, www.sec.gov and on our website at www.suncor.com. Information contained in or otherwise accessible through our website does not form part of this MD&A and is not incorporated into this document by reference.
References to "we", "our", "Suncor" or "the company" means Suncor Energy Inc., its subsidiaries, partnerships and joint arrangements, unless otherwise specified or the context otherwise requires.
Basis of Presentation
Unless otherwise noted, all financial information is derived from the company's condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, which are based on Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), specifically International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting.
All financial information is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Production volumes are presented on a working- interest basis, before royalties, except for production volumes from the company's Libya operations, which are presented on an economic basis.
References to Oil Sands operations exclude Suncor's interests in Fort Hills and Syncrude. In 2023, Suncor completed two separate acquisitions of additional working interest in Fort Hills, increasing its ownership from 54.11% to 100%.
Common Abbreviations
For a list of the abbreviations that may be used in this MD&A, please refer to the Common Abbreviations section of this MD&A.
Table of Contents
1.
Second Quarter Highlights
6
2.
Consolidated Financial and Operating Information
7
3.
Segment Results and Analysis
11
4.
Income Tax
21
5.
Capital Investment Update
22
6.
Financial Condition and Liquidity
23
7.
Quarterly Financial Data
26
8.
Other Items
28
9.
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory
29
10.
Common Abbreviations
37
11.
Advisories
38
Management's Discussion and Analysis
1. Second Quarter Highlights
- Second quarter financial results. Adjusted funds from operations(1) were $3.397 billion ($2.65 per common share) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.655 billion ($2.03 per common share) in the prior year quarter. Adjusted operating earnings(1) were $1.626 billion ($1.27 per common share) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.253 billion ($0.96 per common share) in the prior year quarter.
- Strong Oil Sands production in a quarter of significant planned turnarounds. Record second quarter Oil Sands production of 716,000 bbls/d, compared to 679,100 bbls/d in the prior year quarter, with the increase due to additional working interest in Fort Hills, compounded by record second quarter gross production at Fort Hills and record quarterly production at Firebag, partially offset by lower production at Oil Sands Base and Syncrude as a result of planned turnaround and maintenance activities. To generate incremental value and maximize SCO production during the quarter, the company leveraged its regional asset integration through second highest ever quarterly internal transfers between assets.
- Planned maintenance and turnarounds completed ahead of schedule. Oil Sands upgraders and refinery throughput both benefited from the efficient execution of planned maintenance and turnaround activities, which were completed ahead of schedule.
- Record quarterly refined product sales. The company leveraged its extensive domestic sales network and export channels to set a new refined product sales record of 594,700 bbls/d.
- Returned value to shareholders. Suncor returned over $1.5 billion of value to shareholders in the second quarter of 2024 through $698 million in dividends and $825 million in share repurchases. As at August 1, 2024, since the start of the year, the company has repurchased approximately $1.431 billion of Suncor's common shares, representing approximately 28 million common shares at an average price of $51.24 per common share, or the equivalent of 2.2% of its common shares as at December 31, 2023.
- Non-GAAPfinancial measures. See the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory section of this MD&A and the Adjusted Operating Earnings Reconciliation below for a reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted operating earnings.
2. Consolidated Financial and Operating Information
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
Six months ended
2024
June 30
2024
June 30
($ millions)
2023
2023
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
Oil Sands
1 792
1 267
3 163
2 744
Exploration and Production
196
956
470
1 331
Refining and Marketing
593
518
1 707
1 511
Corporate and Eliminations
(398)
(390)
(937)
(521)
Income tax expense
(615)
(472)
(1 225)
(1 134)
Net earnings
1 568
1 879
3 178
3 931
Adjusted operating earnings (loss)(1)
Oil Sands
1 745
1 281
3 110
2 771
Exploration and Production
196
349
470
724
Refining and Marketing
588
494
1 706
1 492
Corporate and Eliminations
(295)
(359)
(614)
(789)
Income tax expense included in adjusted operating
(608)
(512)
(1 229)
(1 136)
earnings
Total
1 626
1 253
3 443
3 062
Adjusted funds from (used in) operations(1)
Oil Sands
3 108
2 557
5 551
5 145
Exploration and Production
398
521
865
1 012
Refining and Marketing
893
781
2 199
1 975
Corporate and Eliminations
(221)
(655)
(619)
(1 188)
Current income tax expense
(781)
(549)
(1 430)
(1 287)
Total
3 397
2 655
6 566
5 657
Change in non-cash working capital
432
148
50
(1 815)
Cash flow provided by operating activities
3 829
2 803
6 616
3 842
Capital and exploration expenditures(2)(3)
Asset sustainment and maintenance
1 235
1 047
1 809
1 637
Economic investment
729
504
1 392
942
Total
1 964
1 551
3 201
2 579
Free funds flow(1)
1 350
1 042
3 208
2 958
- Non-GAAPfinancial measures. See the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory section of this MD&A.
- Excludes capitalized interest of $83 million and $157 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2024, respectively, compared to $62 million and $120 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2023, respectively.
- Excludes capital expenditures related to assets previously held for sale of nil in the second quarter and first six months of 2024, compared to $66 million and $108 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2023, respectively.
Operating Highlights
Three months ended
Six months ended
2024
June 30
2024
June 30
(mbbls/d, unless otherwise noted)
2023
2023
Production volumes
Oil Sands - Upgraded - net SCO and diesel
461.7
505.0
503.3
501.5
Oil Sands - Non-upgraded bitumen
254.3
174.1
247.2
175.6
Total Oil Sands production volumes
716.0
679.1
750.5
677.1
Exploration and Production
54.6
62.8
52.5
64.9
Total upstream production
770.6
741.9
803.0
742.0
Refinery utilization (%)
92
85
95
82
Refinery crude oil processed
430.5
394.4
442.9
381.1
Financial Results
Net Earnings
Suncor's consolidated net earnings for the second quarter of 2024 were $1.568 billion, compared to $1.879 billion in the prior year quarter. Net earnings were primarily influenced by the same factors that impacted adjusted operating earnings discussed below.
Other items affecting net earnings over these periods included:
- An unrealized foreign exchange loss on the revaluation of U.S. dollar denominated debt of $103 million recorded in financing expenses in the Corporate and Eliminations segment in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a gain of $244 million in the second quarter of 2023.
- An unrealized gain on risk management activities of $52 million recorded in other income (loss) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to an unrealized gain of $10 million in the second quarter of 2023.
- During the second quarter of 2023, upon closing the sale of its U.K. E&P portfolio, Suncor recorded a gain of $607 million.
- In the second quarter of 2023, the company recorded a restructuring charge of $275 million in operating, selling and general (OS&G) expenses in the Corporate and Eliminations segment, related to the company's workforce reductions.
- An income tax expense related to the items noted above of $7 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a recovery of $40 million in the second quarter of 2023.
Adjusted Operating Earnings Reconciliation(1)
Three months ended
Six months ended
2024
June 30
2024
June 30
($ millions)
2023
2023
Net earnings
1 568
1 879
3 178
3 931
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) on U.S. dollar
103
(244)
323
(241)
denominated debt
Unrealized (gain) loss on risk management activities
(52)
(10)
(54)
8
Gain on significant disposal(2)
-
(607)
-
(909)
Restructuring charge
-
275
-
275
Income tax expense (recovery) on adjusted operating
7
(40)
(4)
(2)
earnings adjustments
Adjusted operating earnings(1)
1 626
1 253
3 443
3 062
- Non-GAAPfinancial measure. All reconciling items are presented on a before-tax basis and adjusted for income taxes in the income tax (recovery) expense on adjusted operating earnings adjustments line. See the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory section of this MD&A.
- During the first quarter of 2023, the company recorded a gain of $302 million on the sale of its wind and solar assets in the Corporate and Eliminations segment.
Bridge Analysis of Adjusted Operating Earnings ($ millions)(1)
1 253
150
615
(369)
115
0
(115)
73
(96)
1 626
Q2
Sales
Price, Margin
Royalties
Inventory
Operating
DD&A and
Financing
Income
Q2
2023
Volumes
and Other
Valuation
and
Exploration
Expense and
Tax
2024
and Mix
Revenue
Transportation
Expense
Other
Expense
- For an explanation of this bridge analysis, see the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory section of this MD&A.
Suncor's adjusted operating earnings increased to $1.626 billion ($1.27 per common share) in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $1.253 billion ($0.96 per common share) in the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher realized crude oil prices and increased Oil Sands sales volumes, as well as higher refinery production, partially offset by higher royalties, lower E&P volumes and lower refined product realizations.
Adjusted Funds from Operations and Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities
Adjusted funds from operations were $3.397 billion ($2.65 per common share) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.655 billion ($2.03 per common share) in the prior year quarter, and were influenced by the same factors impacting adjusted operating earnings.
Cash flow provided by operating activities, which includes changes in non-cash working capital, was $3.829 billion ($2.98 per common share) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.803 billion ($2.14 per common share) in the prior year quarter. In addition to the factors impacting adjusted funds from operations, cash flow provided by operating activities was impacted by an increased source of cash associated with the company's working capital balances in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter. The source of cash in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to increased accounts payable associated with increased third party inventories, including the impacts of timing of cargo settlements, in addition to higher royalties payable due to timing. The source of cash in the second quarter of 2024 was partially offset by an increase in accounts receivables, inventories, and tax receivable due to timing of tax settlements.
Operating, Selling and General Expenses
Three months ended
Six months ended
2024
June 30
2024
June 30
($ millions)
2023
2023
Operations, selling and corporate costs
2 669
2 678
5 484
5 404
Commodities
356
418
822
969
Share-based compensation and other(1)
128
344
287
491
Total operating, selling and general (OS&G) expenses
3 153
3 440
6 593
6 864
- In the second quarter of 2024, share-based compensation expense of $128 million included $45 million recorded in the Oil Sands segment, $4 million recorded in the E&P segment, $19 million recorded in the R&M segment and $60 million recorded in the Corporate and Eliminations segment. In the second quarter of 2023, share-based compensation expense of $22 million included $21 million recorded in the Oil Sands segment, $1 million recorded in the E&P segment, $8 million recorded in the R&M segment and an $8 million recovery recorded in the Corporate and Eliminations segment. In the second quarter of 2023, other primarily includes costs associated with investments in the company's digital transformation and spend related to project development and a $275 million restructuring charge related to workforce reduction
The decrease in OS&G expenses in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to the restructuring charge recorded in the prior year quarter related to the company's workforce reductions, decreased operations and maintenance costs and lower commodity costs, partially offset by the company's increased working interest in Fort Hills and higher share-based compensation expenses. The company's exposure to commodity costs is partially mitigated by revenue from power sales that are recorded in operating revenues.
Business Environment
Commodity prices, refining crack spreads and foreign exchange rates are important factors that affect the results of Suncor's operations. For additional details, see the Financial Information section of the 2023 annual MD&A.
Average for the
Average for the
three months ended
six months ended
2024
June 30
2024
June 30
2023
2023
WTI crude oil at Cushing
US$/bbl
80.55
73.75
78.75
74.90
Dated Brent crude
US$/bbl
84.90
78.35
84.05
79.80
Dated Brent/Maya crude oil FOB
US$/bbl
12.05
14.75
13.05
16.55
price differential
MSW at Edmonton
Cdn$/bbl
105.25
95.10
98.75
97.05
WCS at Hardisty
US$/bbl
67.00
58.70
62.30
55.05
WTI-WCS light/heavy differential
US$/bbl
(13.55)
(15.05)
(16.45)
(19.85)
SYN-WTI (differential) premium
US$/bbl
2.80
2.90
(2.30)
2.50
Condensate at Edmonton
US$/bbl
77.15
72.35
75.00
76.10
Natural gas (Alberta spot) at AECO
Cdn$/GJ
1.10
2.35
1.65
2.70
Alberta Power Pool Price
Cdn$/MWh
45.15
159.80
72.25
150.95
New York Harbor 2-1-1 crack(1)
US$/bbl
24.75
32.30
25.90
34.50
Chicago 2-1-1 crack(1)
US$/bbl
18.85
28.60
19.35
30.05
Portland 2-1-1 crack(1)
US$/bbl
29.30
37.30
28.10
37.35
Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack(1)
US$/bbl
22.10
29.15
25.05
33.40
U.S. Renewable Volume Obligation
US$/bbl
3.40
7.70
3.55
7.95
Suncor custom 5-2-2-1 index(2)
US$/bbl
26.70
34.20
31.35
38.55
Exchange rate (average)
US$/Cdn$
0.73
0.74
0.74
0.74
Exchange rate (end of period)
US$/Cdn$
0.73
0.76
0.73
0.76
- 2-1-1crack spreads are indicators of the refining margin generated by converting two barrels of WTI into one barrel of gasoline and one barrel of diesel. The crack spreads presented here generally approximate the regions into which the company sells refined products through retail and wholesale channels.
- Suncor has developed an indicative 5-2-2-1 index based on publicly available pricing data to more accurately reflect the company's realized refining and marketing gross margin. For more details, including how the 5-2-2-1 index is calculated, see Suncor's 2023 annual MD&A.
