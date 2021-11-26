Log in
    SU   CA8672241079

SUNCOR ENERGY INC.

(SU)
  Report
Suncor Energy Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since September 2020 -- Data Talk

11/26/2021 | 12:49pm EST
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is currently at $24.72, down $1.93 or 7.23%

-- Would be lowest close since Oct. 27, 2021, when it closed at $22.89

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Sept. 8, 2020, when it fell 9.86%

-- Snaps a three day winning streak

-- Down 6.03% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since July 2021, when it fell 18.11%

-- Up 47.29% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2009, when it rose 81.08%

-- Down 66.12% from its all-time closing high of $72.95 on May 20, 2008

-- Up 43.28% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 27, 2020), when it closed at $17.25

-- Down 7.5% from its 52-week closing high of $26.72 on Nov. 1, 2021

-- Up 54.95% from its 52-week closing low of $15.95 on Dec. 1, 2020

-- Traded as low as $24.20; lowest intraday level since Oct. 28, 2021, when it hit $24.18

-- Down 9.16% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Sept. 8, 2020, when it fell as much as 9.92%

All data as of 12:31:10 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-26-21 1249ET

SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -6.91% 31.68 Delayed Quote.59.34%
WTI -11.08% 68.814 Delayed Quote.62.58%
Financials
Sales 2021 39 842 M 31 116 M 31 116 M
Net income 2021 4 288 M 3 349 M 3 349 M
Net Debt 2021 13 457 M 10 510 M 10 510 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 49 510 M 38 716 M 38 667 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 12 591
Free-Float 100,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 34,02 CAD
Average target price 39,52 CAD
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark S. Little President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alister Cowan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Bruno Francoeur Executive Vice President-Business & Operations
Eira Margaret Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.59.34%39 126
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION54.00%268 747
CHEVRON CORPORATION38.77%225 906
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD25.57%212 677
BP PLC35.30%90 803
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION5.76%73 654