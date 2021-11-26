Suncor Energy Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since September 2020 -- Data Talk

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is currently at $24.72, down $1.93 or 7.23%

-- Would be lowest close since Oct. 27, 2021, when it closed at $22.89

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Sept. 8, 2020, when it fell 9.86%

-- Snaps a three day winning streak

-- Down 6.03% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since July 2021, when it fell 18.11%

-- Up 47.29% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2009, when it rose 81.08%

-- Down 66.12% from its all-time closing high of $72.95 on May 20, 2008

-- Up 43.28% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 27, 2020), when it closed at $17.25

-- Down 7.5% from its 52-week closing high of $26.72 on Nov. 1, 2021

-- Up 54.95% from its 52-week closing low of $15.95 on Dec. 1, 2020

-- Traded as low as $24.20; lowest intraday level since Oct. 28, 2021, when it hit $24.18

-- Down 9.16% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Sept. 8, 2020, when it fell as much as 9.92%

All data as of 12:31:10 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-26-21 1249ET