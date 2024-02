Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU) announces a share repurchase program. Under the normal course issuer bid, the company will repurchase up to 128,700,000 shares, representing 10% of its issued share capital. All the repurchased shares will be cancelled.

The program will expire on February 25, 2025. As of February 12, 2024, the company had 1,287,461,183 common shares issued and outstanding.