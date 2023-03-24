Suncor Energy : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials (Non-Registered Shareholders)

How to Request a Paper Copy of the Management Proxy Circular

Non-registered shareholders may request to receive a paper copy of the Management Proxy Circular by mail at no cost for up to one year from the date the Management Proxy Circular was led on SEDAR using the following methods and entering the 16 digit control number located on the voting instruction form provided to you and following the instructions:

Online at www.proxyvote.com

By telephone toll free at 1-877-907-7643

If you do not have a control number, please contact 1-844-916-0609 (English) or 1-844-973-0593 (French)

If you do request a paper copy, please note that you will not receive another voting instruction form; please retain your current one for voting purposes.

To ensure you receive the paper copy in advance of the voting deadline and meeting date, we estimate that your request must be received no later than 5:00 pm (Eastern Daylight Time) on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Suncor will only provide paper copies of the Management Proxy Circular to shareholders who have standing instructions to receive, or for whom Suncor has otherwise received a request to provide, paper copies of materials.

Voting

PLEASE NOTE - YOU CANNOT VOTE BY RETURNING THIS NOTICE. To vote your shares you must vote using the methods reected on your enclosed voting instruction form and summarized below:

Internet: www.proxyvote.com

Telephone (Canada): 1-800-474-7493 (English) or 1-800-474-7501 (French) Telephone (U.S.): 1-800-454-8683 Mail: Data Processing Centre PO Box 3700, STN INDUSTRIAL PARK Markham, ON Canada L3R 9Z9

Proxies must be received by Suncor by 10:30 am (Mountain Daylight Time) on Friday, May 5, 2023 or, in the case of any adjournment or postponement of the meeting, not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time of the adjourned or postponed meeting. As you are a non-registeredshareholder, your voting instruction form may provide for an earlier voting deadline in order to process your votes in a timely manner. To ensure your votes are counted you should ensure your voting instruction for is submitted in the timeline provided for on such voting instruction form.

PLEASE REVIEW THE MANAGEMENT PROXY CIRCULAR PRIORTO VOTING

The Management Proxy Circular and other relevant materials are available at:

www.suncor.com/annual-disclosureor www.sedar.com

Suncor's 2022 annual report and annual nancial statements will be delivered to all non-registered shareholders who requested to receive such documents.