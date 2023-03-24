Advanced search
    SU   CA8672241079

SUNCOR ENERGY INC.

(SU)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:47:10 2023-03-24 pm EDT
39.79 CAD   -1.83%
Suncor Energy : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials (Registered Shareholders)

03/24/2023 | 08:08pm EDT
Have questions about this notice? Call the Toll Free Number below or scan the QR code to find out more.

Toll Free - 1-866964-0492

www.computershare.com/ noticeandaccess

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials

You are receiving this notice as a shareholder of Suncor Energy Inc. ("Suncor"). Suncor has decided to use notice and access to deliver its Management Proxy Circular dated March 24, 2023 (the "Management Proxy Circular") to you by providing you with electronic access to the document, instead of mailing paper copies.

Enclosed is a form of proxy which may be used to vote your shares.

Notice and access is a more environmentally friendly and cost effective way to deliver the Management Proxy Circular, as it will help reduce paper use and also will reduce the cost of printing and mailing materials to shareholders.

Fold

Notice is hereby given that an annual general meeting of Suncor will be held:

When: May 9, 2023

Where: Virtual

10:30 am (Mountain Daylight Time)

https://web.lumiagm.com/430891657

for the following purposes, as further described in the "Business of the Meeting" section of the Management Proxy Circular and other applicable sections listed below:

  1. to receive the consolidated financial statements of Suncor for the year ended December 31, 2022 together with the notes thereto and the auditor report thereon;
  2. to elect directors of Suncor to hold ofﬁice until the close of the next annual meeting;
  3. to appoint the auditor of Suncor to hold ofﬁice until the close of the next annual meeting;
  4. to consider and, if deemed fit, approve an advisory resolution on Suncor's approach to executive compensation. See also the "Executive Compensation - Compensation Discussion and Analysis" section of the Management Proxy Circular;
  5. to consider a shareholder proposal regarding the production of a report outlining how Suncor's capital expenditure plans align with its 2030 emissions reductions target; and
  6. to transact such other business as may properly be brought before the meeting or any continuation of the meeting after an adjournment or postponement.

Fold

01VM2G

CPUQC01.E.INT/000001/i1234

How to Request a Paper Copy of the Management Proxy Circular

Shareholders may request to receive a paper copy of the Management Proxy Circular by mail at no cost for up to one year from the date the Management Proxy Circular was filed on SEDAR. Requests for paper copies may be made using your Control Number as it appears on your enclosed form of proxy. If you do request a paper copy, please note that you will not receive another form of proxy; please retain your current one for voting purposes.

To request a paper copy before the meeting date, please call the number below and follow the instructions. A paper copy will be sent to you within three business days of receiving your request.

Toll Free, within North America: 1-866-962-0498

Outside of North America: (514) 982-8716

To request a paper copy after the meeting date, please call 1-800-558-9071. A paper copy will be sent to you within

10 calendar days of receiving your request.

To ensure you receive the paper copy in advance of the voting deadline and meeting date, we estimate that your

request must be received no later than 5:00 pm (Eastern Daylight Time) on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Fold

Suncor will only provide paper copies of the Management Proxy Circular to shareholders who have standing

instructions to receive, or for whom Suncor has otherwise received a request to provide, paper copies of materials.

Voting

PLEASE NOTE - YOU CANNOT VOTE BY RETURNING THIS NOTICE. To vote your shares you must vote using the methods reflected on your enclosed form of proxy.

Internet:

www.investorvote.com

Telephone:

1-866-732-8683

Facsimilie:

1-866-249-7775

Mail:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada, Proxy Department

135 West Beaver Creek, P.O. Box 300

Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4B 4R5

Your form of proxy must be received by 10:30 am (Mountain Daylight Time) on Friday, May 5, 2023 or, in the

Fold

case of any adjournment or postponement of the meeting, not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays

and holidays) before the time of the adjourned or postponed meeting.

PLEASE REVIEW THE MANAGEMENT PROXY CIRCULAR PRIORTO VOTING

The Management Proxy Circular and other relevant materials are available at:

www.suncor.com/annual-disclosureor www.sedar.com

Suncor's 2022 annual report and annual financial statements will be delivered to all registered shareholders who did not opt out of receiving such documents.

If you have any questions about notice and access, please call Investor Relations at 1-800-558-9071.

01VM3B

Disclaimer

Suncor Energy Inc. published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2023 00:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
