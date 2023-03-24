Suncor Energy : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials (Registered Shareholders)

How to Request a Paper Copy of the Management Proxy Circular

Shareholders may request to receive a paper copy of the Management Proxy Circular by mail at no cost for up to one year from the date the Management Proxy Circular was filed on SEDAR. Requests for paper copies may be made using your Control Number as it appears on your enclosed form of proxy. If you do request a paper copy, please note that you will not receive another form of proxy; please retain your current one for voting purposes.

To request a paper copy before the meeting date, please call the number below and follow the instructions. A paper copy will be sent to you within three business days of receiving your request.

Toll Free, within North America: 1-866-962-0498

Outside of North America: (514) 982-8716

To request a paper copy after the meeting date, please call 1-800-558-9071. A paper copy will be sent to you within 10 calendar days of receiving your request. To ensure you receive the paper copy in advance of the voting deadline and meeting date, we estimate that your request must be received no later than 5:00 pm (Eastern Daylight Time) on Monday, April 24, 2023. Fold Suncor will only provide paper copies of the Management Proxy Circular to shareholders who have standing instructions to receive, or for whom Suncor has otherwise received a request to provide, paper copies of materials.

Voting

PLEASE NOTE - YOU CANNOT VOTE BY RETURNING THIS NOTICE. To vote your shares you must vote using the methods reflected on your enclosed form of proxy.

Internet: www.investorvote.com Telephone: 1-866-732-8683 Facsimilie: 1-866-249-7775 Mail: Computershare Trust Company of Canada, Proxy Department 135 West Beaver Creek, P.O. Box 300 Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4B 4R5

Your form of proxy must be received by 10:30 am (Mountain Daylight Time) on Friday, May 5, 2023 or, in the Fold case of any adjournment or postponement of the meeting, not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time of the adjourned or postponed meeting. PLEASE REVIEW THE MANAGEMENT PROXY CIRCULAR PRIORTO VOTING The Management Proxy Circular and other relevant materials are available at: www.suncor.com/annual-disclosureor www.sedar.com

Suncor's 2022 annual report and annual financial statements will be delivered to all registered shareholders who did not opt out of receiving such documents.

If you have any questions about notice and access, please call Investor Relations at 1-800-558-9071.