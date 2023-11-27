By Robb M. Stewart

Suncor Energy expects production at the Terra Nova oil field offshore in eastern Canada to ramp up over the coming months following the restart of the floating production, storage and offloading vessel and a project to extend the life of the asset.

Terra Nova, located off Newfoundland and Labrador, is 48% owned by Suncor, 34% by Cenovus and 18% by Murphy Oil.

The Terra Nova floating production, storage and offloading facility returned to Canada in the first quarter of the year but a return to production was delayed after Suncor identified additional maintenance and commissioning activities.

