Suncor Energy : Up Over 27%, on Track for Record Percent Increase -- Data Talk

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is currently at $14.94, up $3.23 or 27.58%

-- Would be highest close since Sept. 4, 2020, when it closed at $15.52

-- Would be largest percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Dec. 1, 1993)

-- Snaps a two day losing streak

-- Up 32.33% month-to-date

-- Down 54.45% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 64.13%

-- Down 79.52% from its all-time closing high of $72.95 on May 20, 2008

-- Down 53.53% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2019), when it closed at $32.15

-- Down 56.67% from its 52-week closing high of $34.48 on Jan. 14, 2020

-- Up 42.96% from its 52-week closing low of $10.45 on March 18, 2020

-- Traded as high as $15.23; highest intraday level since Sept. 4, 2020, when it hit $15.90

-- Up 30.06% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Dec. 1, 1993)

All data as of 2:02:54 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

