MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Suncor Energy Inc.    SU   CA8672241079

SUNCOR ENERGY INC.

(SU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/09 02:42:56 pm
19.31 CAD   +26.37%
02:23pSUNCOR ENERGY : Up Over 27%, on Track for Record Percent Increase -- Data Talk
DJ
11/01Canada turns on oil taps as prices rise, curbs lift
RE
10/30TSX slips as energy stocks weigh, virus cases surge
RE
Suncor Energy : Up Over 27%, on Track for Record Percent Increase -- Data Talk

11/09/2020 | 02:23pm EST

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is currently at $14.94, up $3.23 or 27.58%

-- Would be highest close since Sept. 4, 2020, when it closed at $15.52

-- Would be largest percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Dec. 1, 1993)

-- Snaps a two day losing streak

-- Up 32.33% month-to-date

-- Down 54.45% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 64.13%

-- Down 79.52% from its all-time closing high of $72.95 on May 20, 2008

-- Down 53.53% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2019), when it closed at $32.15

-- Down 56.67% from its 52-week closing high of $34.48 on Jan. 14, 2020

-- Up 42.96% from its 52-week closing low of $10.45 on March 18, 2020

-- Traded as high as $15.23; highest intraday level since Sept. 4, 2020, when it hit $15.90

-- Up 30.06% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Dec. 1, 1993)

All data as of 2:02:54 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-20 1422ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 26.44% 19.31 Delayed Quote.-64.10%
WTI 6.64% 40.34 Delayed Quote.-38.44%


Financials
Sales 2020 25 455 M 19 590 M 19 590 M
Net income 2020 -4 207 M -3 238 M -3 238 M
Net Debt 2020 16 650 M 12 814 M 12 814 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,54x
Yield 2020 7,15%
Capitalization 23 304 M 17 961 M 17 935 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,57x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 12 889
Free-Float 100,0%
Technical analysis trends SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 26,13 CAD
Last Close Price 15,28 CAD
Spread / Highest target 247%
Spread / Average Target 71,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark S. Little President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Alister Cowan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melvin E. Benson Independent Director
Eira Margaret Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-64.10%17 885
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD35.30%174 120
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-53.02%138 602
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-31.13%68 021
BP PLC-57.62%53 010
NESTE OYJ58.99%45 019
