Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Suncor Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SU   CA8672241079

SUNCOR ENERGY INC.

(SU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Suncor Energy : executive vice president of mining and upgrading retiring - Form 6-K

03/18/2022 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Suncor Energy's executive vice president of mining and upgrading retiring

Calgary, Alberta (March 17, 2022) - Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today announced that Mike MacSween, the current executive vice president, Mining and Upgrading, is retiring early from Suncor on April 14, 2022.

As the executive vice president, Mining and Upgrading, Mike has led all of Suncor's mining and upgrading operations, including Syncrude. He has also overseen Suncor's involvement with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo community.

"I would like to thank Mike for his leadership through significant growth and transformation at Suncor's operations - from the early days of in situ to Fort Hills to assuming operatorship of Syncrude," said Mark Little, president and chief executive officer. "Having achieved these milestones, it is an appropriate time for a transition in leadership of mining and upgrading as we focus on strengthening safe, reliable operations; seeking synergies among our assets in the Wood Buffalo region; and optimizing performance."

The new incumbent in this role will be the subject of a future announcement.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development. production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company's Petro-Canada retail and wholesale distribution networks, including Canada's Electric Highway, a coast-to-coast network of fast-charging EV stations. Suncor is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. Suncor also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power. Suncor has been recognized for its performance and transparent reporting on the Dow Jones Sustainability index, FTSE4Good and CDP.

Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

- 30 -

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com, follow us on Twitter @Suncor

Media inquiries:

833-296-4570
media@suncor.com

Investor inquiries:

800-558-9071

invest@suncor.com

Suncor Energy

150 6 Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta T2P 3E3

suncor.com

Disclaimer

Suncor Energy Inc. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 13:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
09:13aSUNCOR ENERGY : executive vice president of mining and upgrading retiring - Form 6-K
PU
08:53aOil Prices Steady Above US$100 Per Barrel as Hopes For Peace Fade
MT
06:28aCRUDE BRIEF : NY Crude Up Near 1.2% at Near US$104.20
MT
03/17Suncor Energy Announces Retirement of Mike MacSween as Executive Vice President, Mining..
CI
03/17WTI Oil Rises Back Above US$100; Volatility Continues as Russian Supplies Remain Unwelc..
MT
03/17April WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Up US$7.94; Settles at US$102.98 per Barrel
MT
03/17Oil Rises Back Above US$100 as Volatility Continues as Russian Supplies Remain Unwelcom..
MT
03/17CRUDE BRIEF : NY Crude Up 4.6% at Near US$99.40
MT
03/16WTI Crude Oil Falls for a Third Day as US Inventories Rise; IEA Cuts Its Demand Forecas..
MT
03/16April WTI Crude Oil Closes Down US$1.40; Settles at US$95.04 per Barrel
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 41 131 M 32 537 M 32 537 M
Net income 2022 7 880 M 6 233 M 6 233 M
Net Debt 2022 9 248 M 7 316 M 7 316 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,56x
Yield 2022 4,29%
Capitalization 56 312 M 44 547 M 44 547 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 16 922
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Suncor Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 39,34 CAD
Average target price 47,55 CAD
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark S. Little President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alister Cowan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Bruno Francoeur Chief Transformation Officer
Eira Margaret Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.24.30%44 547
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION29.07%334 369
CHEVRON CORPORATION36.72%312 465
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD4.79%207 632
BP PLC11.36%93 772
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-0.83%73 183