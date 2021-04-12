Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Suncor Energy Inc.    SU   CA8672241079

SUNCOR ENERGY INC.

(SU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Suncor Energy : plans mid-April turnaround for Commerce City, Co, refinery

04/12/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Suncor Energy facility is seen in Sherwood Park, Alberta

DENVER (Reuters) - Suncor Energy will begin a turnaround at its 98,000 barrel-per-day Commerce City refinery in the Denver suburbs in mid-April that will last until the first week of June, a company executive said on Monday in an interview.

As part of the turnaround, Suncor will be upgrading a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at Plant 1 of the facility. Suncor in 2020 completed a similar update of an automatic shutdown system for the FCCU in Plant 2.

The mid-April turnaround is planned for Plant 1 and 3 of the facility, said Donald Austin, vice president of the Commerce City refinery on Monday.

Suncor on Monday released a third party investigation into emissions violations that occurred at its Colorado facility between 2017 and 2019. That report found the refinery design met environmental permits and that it was adequately funded, but cited areas for improvement including personnel training and systems upgrades.

By the end of 2023, Suncor plans to install an additional control system, upgraded instrumentation, automated shutdown valves and new hydraulic pressure units in Plant 2 of the facility.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Liz Hampton


© Reuters 2021
All news about SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
05:42pInvestigation finds Suncor's Colorado refinery meets environmental permits
RE
05:34pSUNCOR ENERGY  : plans mid-April turnaround for Commerce City, Co, refinery
RE
05:06pCANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.14% to 19,201.28
RE
12:10pCOMMODITIES : TPH on Canada's First-Quarter Refining Market Performance
MT
11:15aNew York pension fund divests $7 mln from Canadian oil sands firms
RE
09:53aSUNCOR ENERGY  : Buy Rating Reiterated at TPH as Target Price Boosted to C$33.00
MT
09:13aCOMMODITIES : Oil Rises as Attack on Iranian Nuclear Facility Threatens to Disru..
MT
06:21aCOMMODITIES BRIEF : NY Crude Up 1.1% at Near US$60
MT
04/09COMMODITIES : Oil Edges Lower, Remains Rangebound as Rising Demand Balanced with..
MT
04/09COMMODITIES BRIEF : NY Crude -0.1% at Near US$59.60
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 34 626 M 27 556 M 27 556 M
Net income 2021 3 099 M 2 466 M 2 466 M
Net Debt 2021 13 100 M 10 425 M 10 425 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 39 774 M 31 672 M 31 652 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 12 591
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Suncor Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 33,35 CAD
Last Close Price 26,13 CAD
Spread / Highest target 53,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark S. Little President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alister Cowan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Melvin E. Benson Independent Director
Eira Margaret Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.22.39%31 671
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION35.54%236 527
CHEVRON CORPORATION21.87%198 436
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-0.16%168 360
BP PLC15.78%82 040
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION17.29%53 930
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ