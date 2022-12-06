Suncor Energy on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since August 2011 -- Data Talk

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is currently at $30.39, down $0.66 or 2.13%
--Would be lowest close since Sept. 30, 2022, when it closed at $28.15
--Currently down 11 of the past 12 days
--Currently down nine consecutive days; down 15.82% over this period
--Longest losing streak since Aug. 8, 2011, when it fell for 10 straight trading days
--Worst nine day stretch since the nine days ending Sept. 27, 2022, when it fell 16.06%
--Up 21.41% year-to-date
--Down 58.34% from its all-time closing high of $72.95 on May 20, 2008
--Up 21.22% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 7, 2021), when it closed at $25.07
--Down 28.48% from its 52-week closing high of $42.49 on June 8, 2022
--Up 31.56% from its 52-week closing low of $23.10 on Dec. 20, 2021
--Traded as low as $30.32; lowest intraday level since Oct. 18, 2022, when it hit $30.14
--Down 2.35% at today's intraday low
All data as of 12:52:56 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-06-22 1310ET