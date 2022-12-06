Suncor Energy on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since August 2011 -- Data Talk

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is currently at $30.39, down $0.66 or 2.13%

--Would be lowest close since Sept. 30, 2022, when it closed at $28.15

--Currently down 11 of the past 12 days

--Currently down nine consecutive days; down 15.82% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Aug. 8, 2011, when it fell for 10 straight trading days

--Worst nine day stretch since the nine days ending Sept. 27, 2022, when it fell 16.06%

--Up 21.41% year-to-date

--Down 58.34% from its all-time closing high of $72.95 on May 20, 2008

--Up 21.22% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 7, 2021), when it closed at $25.07

--Down 28.48% from its 52-week closing high of $42.49 on June 8, 2022

--Up 31.56% from its 52-week closing low of $23.10 on Dec. 20, 2021

--Traded as low as $30.32; lowest intraday level since Oct. 18, 2022, when it hit $30.14

--Down 2.35% at today's intraday low

All data as of 12:52:56 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1310ET