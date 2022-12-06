Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Suncor Energy Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SU   CA8672241079

SUNCOR ENERGY INC.

(SU)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:09 2022-12-06 pm EST
41.21 CAD   -2.42%
01:11pSuncor Energy on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since August 2011 -- Data Talk
DJ
06:47aCenovus Energy forecasts higher capital spend, output in 2023
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Muted as Strong U.S. Data Raises Rate Worries
DJ
Suncor Energy on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since August 2011 -- Data Talk

12/06/2022 | 01:11pm EST
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is currently at $30.39, down $0.66 or 2.13%


--Would be lowest close since Sept. 30, 2022, when it closed at $28.15

--Currently down 11 of the past 12 days

--Currently down nine consecutive days; down 15.82% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Aug. 8, 2011, when it fell for 10 straight trading days

--Worst nine day stretch since the nine days ending Sept. 27, 2022, when it fell 16.06%

--Up 21.41% year-to-date

--Down 58.34% from its all-time closing high of $72.95 on May 20, 2008

--Up 21.22% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 7, 2021), when it closed at $25.07

--Down 28.48% from its 52-week closing high of $42.49 on June 8, 2022

--Up 31.56% from its 52-week closing low of $23.10 on Dec. 20, 2021

--Traded as low as $30.32; lowest intraday level since Oct. 18, 2022, when it hit $30.14

--Down 2.35% at today's intraday low


All data as of 12:52:56 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1310ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -0.92% 41.21 Delayed Quote.33.43%
WTI -3.31% 73.824 Delayed Quote.7.66%
Financials
Sales 2022 59 930 M 44 234 M 44 234 M
Net income 2022 9 805 M 7 237 M 7 237 M
Net Debt 2022 9 818 M 7 247 M 7 247 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,53x
Yield 2022 4,48%
Capitalization 56 969 M 41 779 M 42 048 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 16 922
Free-Float 100,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 42,23 CAD
Average target price 53,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kris P. Smith Chief Executive Officer
Alister Cowan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Bruno Francoeur Chief Transformation Officer
Eira Margaret Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.33.43%42 815
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.75%1 889 562
SHELL PLC46.47%204 371
TOTALENERGIES SE31.66%154 713
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED3.75%133 517
EQUINOR ASA56.10%117 933