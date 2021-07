However the work will not impact Suncor's long-term forecast for cash costs, which is C$20 a barrel by 2040, Chief Executive Mark Little told an earnings call.

Suncor said in its earnings release that Fort Hills operating costs are now estimated to be C$37-C$42 in 2021, up from a previous estimate of C$25-C$29 a barrel.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)