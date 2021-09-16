Log in
Suncor, Indigenous Partners Buy Pipeline Stake From TC Energy

09/16/2021 | 12:33pm BST
By Matt Grossman

Suncor Energy Inc. and partners from eight indigenous communities will buy TC Energy Corp.'s 15% stake in Canada's Northern Courier Pipeline L.P., Suncor said Thursday.

Suncor will operate the pipeline, which connects Suncor's Fort Hills oil asset in Alberta to its East Tank Farm asset. Suncor had obtained the rights to buy TC Energy's stake in the pipeline two years ago.

Suncor's indigenous partners in the deal include three First Nations communities and five Metis communities. Metis are communities largely focused in Canada's prairie provinces who are of mixed indigenous and European descent.

The partners expect annual gross revenues of about 16 million Canadian dollars ($12.7 million), Suncor said. The indigenous groups financed their participation with a non-recourse financing supported by a C$40 million loan guarantee from the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corp.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-21 0732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 5.09% 24.78 Delayed Quote.16.07%
TC ENERGY CORPORATION 0.93% 62.8 Delayed Quote.20.23%
WTI -0.07% 72.422 Delayed Quote.46.90%
Financials
Sales 2021 39 064 M 30 886 M 22 369 M
Net income 2021 4 033 M 3 189 M 2 309 M
Net Debt 2021 12 578 M 9 945 M 7 203 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,42x
Yield 2021 3,39%
Capitalization 36 748 M 29 058 M 21 043 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 12 591
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Suncor Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 24,78 CAD
Average target price 36,74 CAD
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark S. Little President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alister Cowan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Bruno Francoeur Executive Vice President-Business & Operations
Eira Margaret Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.16.07%29 058
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION36.88%238 858
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD19.80%205 448
CHEVRON CORPORATION16.33%189 988
BP PLC21.37%85 873
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION11.82%82 986