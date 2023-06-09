Advanced search
    SU   CA8672241079

SUNCOR ENERGY INC.

(SU)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:12:33 2023-06-09 pm EDT
40.44 CAD   +0.05%
02:37pSuncor's Colorado refinery may experience greater air pollution incidents than comparable refineries -EPA report
RE
06/07TSX Closes Down 71 Pts As Rate Hikes Make Story of the Day; Also Of Note, Operator of Canada's Largest Oil Refinery Mulls Possible Sale
MT
06/07Update On Irving Oil As Operator of Canada's Largest Oil Refinery, Considers a Possible Sale; Adds Some Valuations
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Suncor's Colorado refinery may experience greater air pollution incidents than comparable refineries -EPA report

06/09/2023 | 02:37pm EDT
June 9 (Reuters) - The Suncor Commerce City, Colorado refinery may experience more air pollution incidents due to inadequacies in preventative maintenance, testing, and inspection of liquid level control systems and electrical equipment compared to other refineries, according to an analysis by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released on Friday.

The analysis found "from 2016-2020, Suncor had the greatest number of tail gas incidents that caused releases of excess sulfur dioxide."

EPA’s analysis compared the causes and frequency of incidents at Commerce City refinery to 11 other refineries nationwide that operate under similar requirements.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma and Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 45 145 M 33 872 M 33 872 M
Net income 2023 7 413 M 5 562 M 5 562 M
Net Debt 2023 12 272 M 9 208 M 9 208 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,19x
Yield 2023 5,30%
Capitalization 52 936 M 39 718 M 39 718 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
EV / Sales 2024 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 16 558
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Suncor Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 40,42 CAD
Average target price 51,59 CAD
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Michael Kruger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kris P. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
John A. Hill Senior Vice President-Digital & IT
Bruno Francoeur Chief Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-5.89%39 640
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY11.20%2 093 139
SHELL PLC-0.73%196 434
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED57.42%193 198
TOTALENERGIES SE-6.17%144 558
EQUINOR ASA-12.58%87 569
