Suncor's Colorado refinery may experience greater air pollution incidents than comparable refineries -EPA report

June 9 (Reuters) - The Suncor Commerce City,
Colorado refinery may experience more air pollution incidents
due to inadequacies in preventative maintenance, testing, and
inspection of liquid level control systems and electrical
equipment compared to other refineries, according to an analysis
by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released on
Friday.
The analysis found "from 2016-2020, Suncor had the greatest
number of tail gas incidents that caused releases of excess
sulfur dioxide."
EPA’s analysis compared the causes and frequency of
incidents at Commerce City refinery to 11 other refineries
nationwide that operate under similar requirements.
