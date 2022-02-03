Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/03 04:33:25 pm
37.1 CAD   -3.51%
02/02SUNCOR ENERGY : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/02Canada's Suncor Energy profit falls short of forecast
RE
02/02SUNCOR ENERGY : 2021 fourth quarter results (PDF, 76 pp., 484 KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX snaps 4-day rally as technology shares tumble

02/03/2022 | 04:59pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Adds details throughout; updates prices to close)

* TSX ends down 268.35 points, or 1.3%, at 21,094.01

* Technology falls 4.7%, with Shopify down 8.4%

* Suncor falls 3.5% after earnings miss

* Industrials decline 2.1%

TORONTO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, pulling back from a two-week high the day before, as a slump in U.S. technology shares spilled over to the Toronto market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 268.35 points, or 1.3%, at 21,094.01, after four straight days of gains.

On Wednesday, the TSX notched its highest closing level since Jan. 17.

Wall Street also snapped a winning streak after Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' dour forecast sent its stock plummeting and halted a nascent recovery built on upbeat earnings from other big tech.

The TSX's technology sector fell 4.7%, including a 8.4% decline for Shopify Inc, the stock with the third largest market capitalization on the Toronto market.

Industrials lost 2.1%, while the energy sector ended 0.8% lower even as the benchmark U.S. crude oil price broke above $90 a barrel for the first time since 2014.

Energy was pressured by a 3.5% decline in the shares of Suncor Energy Inc after the company missed earnings expectations.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, ended down 1.1%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.86% 90.91 Delayed Quote.14.58%
S&P 500 -2.44% 4477.44 Delayed Quote.-3.71%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.63% 494.7384 Delayed Quote.17.35%
SHOPIFY INC. -8.63% 809.44 Delayed Quote.-35.68%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -3.51% 37.1 Delayed Quote.21.49%
WTI 2.92% 90.168 Delayed Quote.17.22%
Financials
Sales 2021 39 533 M 31 211 M 39 533 M
Net income 2021 3 798 M 2 998 M 3 798 M
Net Debt 2021 13 302 M 10 501 M 13 302 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 2,96%
Capitalization 55 702 M 43 976 M 55 702 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 12 591
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Suncor Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 38,45 CAD
Average target price 43,86 CAD
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark S. Little President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alister Cowan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Bruno Francoeur Executive Vice President-Business & Operations
Eira Margaret Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.21.49%43 898
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION31.75%341 748
CHEVRON CORPORATION15.39%261 028
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.65%202 514
BP PLC17.87%103 372
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION12.40%76 301