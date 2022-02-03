TSX snaps 4-day rally as technology shares tumble

(Adds details throughout; updates prices to close)
TORONTO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on
Thursday, pulling back from a two-week high the day before, as a
slump in U.S. technology shares spilled over to the Toronto
market.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 268.35 points, or 1.3%, at 21,094.01, after
four straight days of gains.
On Wednesday, the TSX notched its highest closing level
since Jan. 17.
Wall Street also snapped a winning streak after
Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' dour forecast sent its stock
plummeting and halted a nascent recovery built on upbeat
earnings from other big tech.
The TSX's technology sector fell 4.7%, including a 8.4%
decline for Shopify Inc, the stock with the third
largest market capitalization on the Toronto market.
Industrials lost 2.1%, while the energy sector ended 0.8%
lower even as the benchmark U.S. crude oil price broke
above $90 a barrel for the first time since 2014.
Energy was pressured by a 3.5% decline in the shares of
Suncor Energy Inc after the company missed earnings
expectations.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, ended down 1.1%.
