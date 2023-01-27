Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Suncor Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SU   CA8672241079

SUNCOR ENERGY INC.

(SU)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-01-27 pm EST
46.09 CAD    0.00%
04:34pTech gains help TSX add to weekly winning streak
RE
02:11pSuncor Energy Buy Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Ahead of Q4 Results; Price Target Kept at US$38.00
MT
11:33aSuncor buying smaller stake in Canada oil sands mine after TotalEnergies challenges deal with Teck
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech gains help TSX add to weekly winning streak

01/27/2023 | 04:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

TSX ends up 13.98 points, or 0.1%, at 20,714.48

*

Posts weekly gain of 1%

*

Tech rises 1.5%

*

Energy ends up 1.1%

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday, led by technology and energy shares, as U.S. data showed inflation pressures easing ahead of interest rate decisions next week from some major central banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 13.98 points, or 0.1%, at 20,714.48, its highest closing level since June 8.

For the week, the index was up 1%. That was its fourth straight weekly gain, its longest weekly winning streak since March.

Wall Street also gained ground on Friday after U.S. data showed softening demand and cooling inflation.

"Inflation data in general has been slowing for a number of months. I believe that's going to continue as we go forward," said Mike Archibald, a portfolio manager at AGF Investments.

"Tighter monetary policy is having the impact that central banks around the world are hoping for."

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate to 4.5% and signaled a pause in its tightening campaign.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) are due to announce their policy decisions next week.

The technology sector rose 1.5%, while energy was up 1.1% despite a pullback in oil. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.6% lower at $79.68 a barrel, giving back some of its recent gains.

France's TotalEnergies will buy an extra stake in western Canada's Fort Hills oil sands mine from Teck Resources , the companies said, leaving partner Suncor Energy with a smaller slice than planned in a project that has struggled with operational challenges.

Suncor was flat on the day, while Teck Resources ended 0.8% lower.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was a drag. It lost 0.8% and utilities ended 0.7% lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Elur, Shinjini Ganguli and Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.04% 0.57285 Delayed Quote.1.69%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.15% 0.65369 Delayed Quote.2.22%
BRENT OIL -1.58% 86.06 Delayed Quote.0.27%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.11% 1.14068 Delayed Quote.0.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.14% 0.605807 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.25% 0.691166 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.00% 0.75093 Delayed Quote.1.24%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.11% 0.87647 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.04% 0.009908 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.11% 0.011292 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -1.88% 436.6984 Real-time Quote.0.35%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.07% 20714.48 Delayed Quote.6.79%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 0.00% 46.09 Delayed Quote.7.31%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED -0.81% 55.04 Delayed Quote.8.44%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.19% 58.62 Real-time Quote.-0.24%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.13% 0.806536 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.03% 1.33135 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.23% 0.920209 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
WTI -1.97% 79.509 Delayed Quote.0.09%
All news about SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
04:34pTech gains help TSX add to weekly winning streak
RE
02:11pSuncor Energy Buy Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Ahead of Q4 Results; Price Target ..
MT
11:33aSuncor buying smaller stake in Canada oil sands mine after TotalEnergies challenges dea..
RE
11:11aNational Bank of Canada Notes Challenging Q4 2022 For Oil, Gas And Consumable Fuels Com..
MT
07:39aIsoEnergy Appoints Darryl Clark as Vice President, Exploration
MT
01/23Cenovus Energy CEO says Alberta, Ottawa must 'turn down temp,' talk more
RE
01/17RBC Capital Markets Notes Amended Agreement With Elliott Investment Management
MT
01/17Suncor Energy Maintained at Hold by TPH Ahead of Fourth-Quarter Results; Price Target C..
MT
01/17Suncor Amends Agreement With Elliott Investment Management
MT
01/11Winter storm Elliott hits U.S. oil and gas production
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 58 242 M 43 749 M 43 749 M
Net income 2022 8 570 M 6 438 M 6 438 M
Net Debt 2022 10 497 M 7 885 M 7 885 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,49x
Yield 2022 4,13%
Capitalization 62 176 M 46 704 M 46 704 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 16 922
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Suncor Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 46,09 CAD
Average target price 53,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kris P. Smith Chief Executive Officer
Alister Cowan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Bruno Francoeur Chief Transformation Officer
Eira Margaret Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.7.31%46 553
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.49%1 927 328
SHELL PLC0.67%201 894
TOTALENERGIES SE-0.24%156 881
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED16.81%135 136
EQUINOR ASA-16.23%94 097