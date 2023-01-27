Tech gains help TSX add to weekly winning streak

*
TSX ends up 13.98 points, or 0.1%, at 20,714.48
*
Posts weekly gain of 1%
*
Tech rises 1.5%
*
Energy ends up 1.1%
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged
higher on Friday, led by technology and energy shares, as U.S.
data showed inflation pressures easing ahead of interest rate
decisions next week from some major central banks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 13.98 points, or 0.1%, at 20,714.48, its
highest closing level since June 8.
For the week, the index was up 1%. That was its fourth
straight weekly gain, its longest weekly winning streak since
March.
Wall Street also gained ground on Friday after U.S. data
showed softening demand and cooling inflation.
"Inflation data in general has been slowing for a number of
months. I believe that's going to continue as we go forward,"
said Mike Archibald, a portfolio manager at AGF Investments.
"Tighter monetary policy is having the impact that central
banks around the world are hoping for."
On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada raised its key interest
rate to 4.5% and signaled a pause in its tightening campaign.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB)
and the Bank of England (BoE) are due to announce their policy
decisions next week.
The technology sector rose 1.5%, while energy was up 1.1%
despite a pullback in oil. U.S. crude oil futures settled
1.6% lower at $79.68 a barrel, giving back some of its recent
gains.
France's TotalEnergies will buy an extra stake in
western Canada's Fort Hills oil sands mine from Teck Resources
, the companies said, leaving partner Suncor Energy
with a smaller slice than planned in a project that has
struggled with operational challenges.
Suncor was flat on the day, while Teck Resources ended 0.8%
lower.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, was a drag. It lost 0.8% and
utilities ended 0.7% lower.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shashwat
Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Elur, Shinjini
Ganguli and Josie Kao)