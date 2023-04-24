Advanced search
    SU   CA8672241079

SUNCOR ENERGY INC.

(SU)
2023-04-24
41.12 CAD   -0.19%
U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Exxon, Chevron appeals in climate litigation

04/24/2023
April 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear bids by Exxon Mobil Corp, Suncor Energy Inc, Chevron Corp and others to move lawsuits filed by state and local governments accusing the oil companies of worsening climate change out of state courts and into federal courts.

The justices turned away five appeals by the oil companies of lower court decisions that determined that the lawsuits belonged in state court, a venue often seen as more favorable to plaintiffs than federal court. The lawsuits were filed by the state of Rhode Island and municipalities or counties in Maryland, Colorado, California and Hawaii.

Numerous state and local governments have pursued climate-related litigation against oil companies and the eventual rulings in the cases could help determine whether such lawsuits must be waged in federal courts or at the state level. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston and Clark Mindock in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.30% 81.07 Delayed Quote.-5.41%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.00% 169.18 Delayed Quote.-5.78%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.29% 116.44 Delayed Quote.5.18%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -0.19% 41.12 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
WTI -0.23% 77.485 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
Financials
Sales 2023 43 147 M 31 880 M 31 880 M
Net income 2023 6 547 M 4 838 M 4 838 M
Net Debt 2023 8 158 M 6 028 M 6 028 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,64x
Yield 2023 5,16%
Capitalization 54 463 M 40 242 M 40 242 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
EV / Sales 2024 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 16 558
Free-Float 99,0%
Technical analysis trends SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 41,20 CAD
Average target price 52,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Michael Kruger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alister Cowan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Bruno Francoeur Chief Transformation Officer
Eira Margaret Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-4.07%40 242
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.94%2 031 696
SHELL PLC5.46%208 391
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED46.50%185 314
TOTALENERGIES SE-1.62%154 865
EQUINOR ASA-13.96%88 775
