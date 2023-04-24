U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Exxon, Chevron appeals in climate litigation

April 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday
declined to hear bids by Exxon Mobil Corp, Suncor Energy
Inc, Chevron Corp and others to move lawsuits
filed by state and local governments accusing the oil companies
of worsening climate change out of state courts and into federal
courts.
The justices turned away five appeals by the oil companies
of lower court decisions that determined that the lawsuits
belonged in state court, a venue often seen as more favorable to
plaintiffs than federal court. The lawsuits were filed by the
state of Rhode Island and municipalities or counties in
Maryland, Colorado, California and Hawaii.
Numerous state and local governments have pursued
climate-related litigation against oil companies and the
eventual rulings in the cases could help determine whether such
lawsuits must be waged in federal courts or at the state level.
