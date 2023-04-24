U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Exxon, Chevron appeals in climate litigation

April 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday
declined to hear bids by Exxon Mobil Corp, Suncor Energy
Inc, Chevron Corp and others to move lawsuits
filed by state and local governments accusing the oil companies
of worsening climate change out of state courts and into federal
courts.
The justices turned away five appeals by the oil companies
of lower court decisions that determined that the lawsuits
belonged in state court, a venue often seen as more favorable to
plaintiffs than federal court. The lawsuits were filed by the
state of Rhode Island and municipalities or counties in
Maryland, Colorado, California and Hawaii.
Numerous state and local governments have pursued
climate-related litigation against oil companies and the
eventual rulings in the cases could help determine whether such
lawsuits must be waged in federal courts or at the state level.
The appeal had marked the first chance for the high court to
decide whether to revisit an issue that it last addressed in
2021, when the justices gave oil companies a new shot at
redirecting climate-related lawsuits brought by state and local
governments into federal court.
In that 7-1 ruling, the justices concluded that a federal
appeals court had not correctly analyzed whether a lawsuit filed
by the city of Baltimore against companies including BP Plc
, Chevron Corp and Exxon should be heard in
federal court.
The decision prompted other federal appeals courts to
reconsider whether they should send similar lawsuits by state
and local governments back to state courts, where they were
originally filed.
Those cases included one filed in 2018 by the city of
Boulder and by Colorado's San Miguel and Boulder counties
accusing Exxon and Suncor of exacerbating climate change by
concealing and misrepresenting the dangers associated with
burning fossil fuels.
The lawsuit said the companies created a public and private
nuisance and violated state consumer protection laws as the
jurisdictions sought to force Exxon and Suncor to pay for their
costs of adapting to climate change.
The oil companies have denied the allegations and have
sought to move the lawsuit to federal court, saying the local
governments had made their allegations under state law "to
conceal the federal character of their claims in state garb."
The Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
February concluded that the lawsuit did not belong in federal
court because none of the grounds cited by the companies to
change the venue supported giving federal courts jurisdiction.
Four other appeals courts after the Supreme Court's 2021
ruling reached similar conclusions in climate change lawsuits
against oil companies by state and local governments in
California, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, New Jersey and Rhode
Island.
Exxon and Suncor's lawyers had argued that the Supreme Court
should take up the Colorado case to address whether federal
common law exclusively governs claims seeking redress for
alleged injuries caused by the effect of greenhouse-gas
emissions.
In March, President Joe Biden's administration urged the
justices not to take up the appeal by Exxon and Suncor, arguing
that no federal questions had been raised in the litigation.
That marked a reversal of the position taken by former President
Donald Trump's administration when the Supreme Court last
considered the issue.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston and Clark Mindock in New
York; Editing by Will Dunham)