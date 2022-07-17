ANZ to Buy Ausrtralian Regional Lender Suncorp Bank for A$4.9 Billion

By Stephen Wright

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. said it has agreed to buy regional lender Suncorp Bank for about 4.9 billion Australian dollars ($3.3 billion), in a deal that could accelerate growth of its retail and commercial businesses.

The acquisition of Suncorp Bank from Suncorp Group Ltd. will be funded by selling new shares to raise about A$3.5 billion and from existing capital, ANZ said Monday. The entitlement offer price of A$18.90/share is a 12.7% discount to ANZ's last closing price.

Suncorp Bank, based in Australia's Queensland state, has a home loan portfolio of about A$47 billion and A$45 billion in deposits.

ANZ said the deal will boost growth of its retail and commercial businesses and also improve the geographic balance of its business in Australia.

