Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Suncorp Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-15 am EDT
11.10 AUD   -0.09%
05:45pAustralia's ANZ to buy Suncorp Bank for $3.3 bln to bolster home loan books
RE
05:37pANZ to Buy Australian Regional Lender Suncorp Bank for A$4.9 Billion -- Update
DJ
04:10pANZ to Buy Ausrtralian Regional Lender Suncorp Bank for A$4.9 Billion
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ANZ to Buy Australian Regional Lender Suncorp Bank for A$4.9 Billion -- Update

07/17/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Alice Uribe


SYDNEY--Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. said it has agreed to buy regional lender Suncorp Bank for about 4.9 billion Australian dollars (US$3.3 billion), in a deal that could accelerate growth of its retail and commercial businesses.

The acquisition of Suncorp Bank from Suncorp Group Ltd. will be funded by selling new shares to raise about A$3.5 billion and from existing capital, ANZ said Monday. The entitlement offer price of A$18.90/share is a 12.7% discount to ANZ's last closing price.

ANZ said the deal will boost growth of its retail and commercial businesses and also improve the geographic balance of its business in Australia.

"With much of the work to simplify and strengthen the bank completed, and our digital transformation well-progressed, we are now in a position to invest in and reshape our Australian business. This will result in a stronger, more balanced bank for customers and shareholders," said Chief Executive Shayne Elliott.

Suncorp Bank, based in Australia's Queensland state, has a home loan portfolio of about A$47 billion, A$45 billion in deposits and A$11 million in commercial loans.

Suncorp said its insurance operations in both Australia and New Zealand will not form part of the transaction, and that its head office will continue to be in Queensland.

"As a dedicated insurance business we will be singularly focused on meeting the needs of our customers and communities at a time when the value of insurance has never been greater," said Suncorp Chief Executive Steve Johnston.

ANZ said Suncorp Bank would initially operate under its existing Authorized Deposit-taking Institution license, with no changes to the total number of Suncorp Bank branches in Queensland planned for at least three years from completion.

Suncorp Bank will continue to be led by Clive van Horen who will report to Mr. Elliott, and will join ANZ's executive committee post completion.

Suncorp will get a minimum fee of A$50 million for the use of the Suncorp Bank brand, to be received over time. The company said it expects the transaction to yield net proceeds of A$4.1 billion, net of transaction and other costs.

"Consistent with the approach taken in previous divestments, the current intention is to return the majority of proceeds to shareholders," said Suncorp.

Suncorp has an agreement with ANZ to license the Suncorp brand for the banking business for a period of five years post completion. Suncorp said that the brand license period may extend for up to two years. If extended, Suncorp will receive an additional fee of A$10 million per year.

Suncorp on Monday reconfirmed its commitment to its previously announced fiscal 2023 targets across all its businesses.

ANZ's Suncorp Bank acquisition is subject to a minimum completion period of 12 months and to certain conditions, including Federal Treasurer approval. During this time Suncorp Group will continue to run the bank.

ANZ on Monday also confirmed that it had withdrawn from discussions with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. about a potential acquisition of accounting software company MYOB.


Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-17-22 1937ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED -1.32% 21.64 Delayed Quote.-21.34%
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED -0.09% 11.1 Delayed Quote.0.27%
All news about SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
05:45pAustralia's ANZ to buy Suncorp Bank for $3.3 bln to bolster home loan books
RE
05:37pANZ to Buy Australian Regional Lender Suncorp Bank for A$4.9 Billion -- Update
DJ
04:10pANZ to Buy Ausrtralian Regional Lender Suncorp Bank for A$4.9 Billion
DJ
01:28aAustralia's ANZ in advanced talks to buy Suncorp's banking arm-media
RE
07/06Australian Shares Fall as Recession Fears Drag Down Oil, Metal Prices
MT
07/06RocketBoots Nabs Two Year Extension for Beehive Service
MT
07/05Suncorp Bank Put Up for Sale
CI
07/03Suncorp's FY22 Natural Hazard Costs In Line With Guidance
DJ
06/28PERSONAL INJURY CASE NOTE : Venizelou v AAI Ltd NSWPICMP 215
AQ
06/28GENERAL IMPORTANCE OF MINOR/NON-MINO : Talevska v AAI Limited t/as AAMI NSWPICMP 82
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 709 M 6 605 M 6 605 M
Net income 2022 746 M 507 M 507 M
Net cash 2022 9 586 M 6 521 M 6 521 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 4,18%
Capitalization 14 015 M 9 535 M 9 535 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 13 505
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11,10 AUD
Average target price 13,12 AUD
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Bennett Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED0.27%9 535
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-11.92%39 673
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.21.82%37 896
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.16%37 200
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION2.78%33 658
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION11.00%24 612