Australia regulator questions benefits of ANZ $3.3 bln Suncorp buyout

SYDNEY, April 4 (Reuters) - Australia's competition
regulator said it was unconvinced a planned A$4.9 billion ($3.32
billion) buyout by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
of a smaller rival would bring public benefits, in a
blow to one of the year's biggest deals.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
said in a "statement of preliminary views" that ANZ had so far
failed to prove it and the insurer whose banking unit it plans
to buy, Suncorp Group Ltd, would both end up stronger.
Though the ACCC has yet to give a final decision, the
feedback puts new pressure on ANZ to explain its case that the
public benefits of one of Australia's biggest banks taking over
a large second-tier competitor would outweigh the loss of a
market participant.
The information provided so far was insufficient to
substantiate the "nature, likelihood and extent of the claimed
public benefits, including ANZ's estimates of future synergies
that will be achieved", the regulator said.
ANZ had also failed to explain its public commitments to
invest billions of dollars in the home state of the takeover
target, Queensland, and "invites views about whether this
constitutes a public benefit", the ACCC said.
ANZ said it expected questions from the government and
regulators when it announced plans to buy Suncorp's banking arm
in July 2022, and it welcomed further community consultation
that would now occur. It continued to expect the deal to close
in the second half of calendar 2023.
Suncorp said it would provide a comprehensive response
to address the ACCC's concerns and the deal remained in the best
interests of the company. Suncorp will become a pure insurance
firm if the deal is completed.
Though Australian retail banking is dominated by four
lenders, the ACCC noted that No. 4 player ANZ had argued in its
takeover submission that it had experienced a "decline in market
share in home loans, retail deposits" and small-and-medium
business lending.
Buying Suncorp's bank would provide it with immediate
growth, but without the deal ANZ "may be incentivised to compete
more vigorously to attract customers than it does currently and
thereby increase its market share in the relevant markets," the
ACCC said.
The ACCC will make its final decision by June 12 on the
deal, which also requires approvals from the Queensland
government and Australia's federal treasurer.
ANZ said last year that buying Suncorp's banking arm would
boost its mortgage book by A$47 billion to A$307 billion and
help it reclaim market share lost to its main competitors.
($1 = 1.4738 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Byron Kaye; Editing by Jamie
Freed)