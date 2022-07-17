Australia's ANZ in advanced talks to buy Suncorp's banking arm-media

SYDNEY, July 17 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group is closing in on a deal to buy the
banking unit of insurer Suncorp Group, in what could be
Australia's biggest banking deal in more than a decade, domestic
media reported.
ANZ and Suncorp were locked in late-stage talks on the
weekend, the Australian Financial Review (AFR) said in a report
on Saturday, citing sources involved in the talks.
The deal will involve "a big cash offer" from ANZ, the
fourth-largest lender in Australia, and could be announced as
early as Monday, the report said.
A Suncorp spokesperson said the company does not comment on
market speculation. ANZ did not immediately respond to a request
seeking comment outside normal business hours.
Suncorp's banking operations could be worth about A$5
billion ($3.40 billion) and ANZ is expected to pay a premium for
the acquisition, the AFR report said.
The report comes just days after ANZ revealed it was in
talks with private equity firm KKR & Co to buy software
company MYOB Group, in a deal that local media pegged at over
A$4.5 billion ($3.06 billion).
The Australian newspaper said in a report ANZ has put its
plan to buy MYOB on hold as it aims to raise capital to buy
Suncorp's banking operations.
Last month, Suncorp, Australia's second-largest insurer by
market value, said it was conducting a strategic review of its
banking operations.
($1 = 1.4723 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)