  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Suncorp Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-15 am EDT
11.10 AUD   -0.09%
Australia's ANZ in advanced talks to buy Suncorp's banking arm-media
RE
07/06Australian Shares Fall as Recession Fears Drag Down Oil, Metal Prices
MT
07/06RocketBoots Nabs Two Year Extension for Beehive Service
MT
Australia's ANZ in advanced talks to buy Suncorp's banking arm-media

07/17/2022 | 12:38am EDT
SYDNEY, July 17 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is closing in on a deal to buy the banking unit of insurer Suncorp Group, in what could be Australia's biggest banking deal in more than a decade, domestic media reported.

ANZ and Suncorp were locked in late-stage talks on the weekend, the Australian Financial Review (AFR) said in a report on Saturday, citing sources involved in the talks.

The deal will involve "a big cash offer" from ANZ, the fourth-largest lender in Australia, and could be announced as early as Monday, the report said.

A Suncorp spokesperson said the company does not comment on market speculation. ANZ did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment outside normal business hours.

Suncorp's banking operations could be worth about A$5 billion ($3.40 billion) and ANZ is expected to pay a premium for the acquisition, the AFR report said.

The report comes just days after ANZ revealed it was in talks with private equity firm KKR & Co to buy software company MYOB Group, in a deal that local media pegged at over A$4.5 billion ($3.06 billion).

The Australian newspaper said in a report ANZ has put its plan to buy MYOB on hold as it aims to raise capital to buy Suncorp's banking operations.

Last month, Suncorp, Australia's second-largest insurer by market value, said it was conducting a strategic review of its banking operations. ($1 = 1.4723 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. 5.26% 48.24 Delayed Quote.-35.25%
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED -0.09% 11.1 Delayed Quote.0.27%
