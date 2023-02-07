Advanced search
    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:04 2023-02-07 am EST
12.47 AUD   +0.89%
Australia's Suncorp Group first-half cash earnings rises 63%
RE
02/06Morgan Stanley rates IAG as Equal-weight
AQ
01/29New Zealand counts cost of Auckland floods, more rain forecast
RE
Australia's Suncorp Group first-half cash earnings rises 63%

02/07/2023 | 03:48pm EST
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Suncorp Group Ltd posted a near 63% rise in its half-year cash earnings on Wednesday helped by improvement in underlying margins and positive investment returns.

The country's second-biggest insurer by market value posted cash earnings of A$588 million ($408.37 million) for the six months ended December, compared with A$361 million a year ago.

That compares with a UBS estimate of A$674 million. ($1 = 1.4399 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Roushni Nair and Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 9 840 M 6 810 M 6 810 M
Net income 2023 1 301 M 900 M 900 M
Net Debt 2023 1 241 M 859 M 859 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,1x
Yield 2023 6,11%
Capitalization 15 729 M 10 886 M 10 886 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
EV / Sales 2024 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 12,47 AUD
Average target price 13,83 AUD
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Managers and Directors
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Bennett Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED2.66%10 713
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-5.19%44 549
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.80%43 168
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-4.30%40 926
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-3.15%35 500
SAMPO OYJ-1.13%26 508