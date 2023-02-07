Australia's Suncorp Group first-half cash earnings rises 63%

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Suncorp Group Ltd posted a near
63% rise in its half-year cash earnings on Wednesday helped by improvement in
underlying margins and positive investment returns.
The country's second-biggest insurer by market value posted cash earnings of
A$588 million ($408.37 million) for the six months ended December, compared with
A$361 million a year ago.
That compares with a UBS estimate of A$674 million.
($1 = 1.4399 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Roushni Nair and Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shailesh Kuber)