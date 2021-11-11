Building a more resilient future - why we owe it to those brave bushfire survivors

"We need hope." This was the desperate plea from thousands of Australian bushfire survivors and firefighters represented by advocates at the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow.

Their harrowing stories got me thinking about one of our customers named Pam. Pam Murphy is in her 90s. She designed and built a beautiful home with her late husband 40 years ago. That home, along with precious memories was destroyed when ferocious bushfires tore through the Queensland seaside community of Peregian Springs in September 2019.

Through the help of Suncorp insurance, Pam's home has been rebuilt based on her original designs, with one of her most prized possessions salvaged and restored.