  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Suncorp Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/11
11.23 AUD   +1.08%
05:57pBuilding a more resilient future - why we owe it to those brave bushfire survivors
PU
09:17aAussie drivers struck by ‘storm smugness' on wet roads
PU
11/10Update - Notification of buy-back - SUN
PU
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Building a more resilient future - why we owe it to those brave bushfire survivors

11/11/2021 | 05:57pm EST
"We need hope." This was the desperate plea from thousands of Australian bushfire survivors and firefighters represented by advocates at the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow.

Their harrowing stories got me thinking about one of our customers named Pam. Pam Murphy is in her 90s. She designed and built a beautiful home with her late husband 40 years ago. That home, along with precious memories was destroyed when ferocious bushfires tore through the Queensland seaside community of Peregian Springs in September 2019.

Through the help of Suncorp insurance, Pam's home has been rebuilt based on her original designs, with one of her most prized possessions salvaged and restored.

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 22:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 9 131 M 6 655 M 6 655 M
Net income 2022 901 M 656 M 656 M
Net Debt 2022 44,4 M 32,4 M 32,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 5,19%
Capitalization 14 148 M 10 328 M 10 311 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 13 505
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Bennett Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED15.30%10 310
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.55.47%48 871
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES12.13%38 923
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.12.06%35 536
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION3.80%32 713
SAMPO OYJ29.25%28 450