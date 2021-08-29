Log in
    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/27
12.41 AUD   +1.80%
05:12pBUILDING RESILIENT COMMUNITIES : get your kit together
PU
08/18SUNCORP : launches $1 million FRRR disaster recovery partnership
PU
08/13SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
Building resilient communities: get your kit together

08/29/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
To help our communities prepare for severe weather and other emergency events, the Queensland SES, in partnership with Suncorp, has introduced a new range of community engagement materials.

The materials include a document wallet, emergency household plan, fridge magnets stickers and a wind-up torch, and feature a new character, Kit, whose task is to remind residents to prepare an emergency kit.

The new materials were revealed this week when SES volunteers dropped in at local not-for-profit The Brookside Tuesday Ladies Club, and will be used by SES volunteers at other upcoming community group events.

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2021 21:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 10 243 M 7 489 M 7 489 M
Net income 2022 976 M 714 M 714 M
Net Debt 2022 44,4 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 4,87%
Capitalization 15 886 M 11 587 M 11 614 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 13 505
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 12,41 AUD
Average target price 12,99 AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Bennett Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED27.41%11 587
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.45.30%47 045
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION25.09%40 659
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES15.47%40 440
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.53%33 380
SAMPO OYJ27.19%28 792