Building resilient communities: get your kit together

To help our communities prepare for severe weather and other emergency events, the Queensland SES, in partnership with Suncorp, has introduced a new range of community engagement materials.

The materials include a document wallet, emergency household plan, fridge magnets stickers and a wind-up torch, and feature a new character, Kit, whose task is to remind residents to prepare an emergency kit.

The new materials were revealed this week when SES volunteers dropped in at local not-for-profit The Brookside Tuesday Ladies Club, and will be used by SES volunteers at other upcoming community group events.