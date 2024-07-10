Suncorp Group is continuing its reconciliation journey with the publication of our new Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP).

Supported by Reconciliation Australia, Suncorp's 2024-2026 RAP details the initiatives that will be implemented over the next two years to help increase economic equity and support First Nations self-determination.

Suncorp Group Executive General Manager Customer Service, Stuart Beaumont, has taken on the role of Suncorp's RAP Champion, which will see him drive the RAP program forward.

"This is Suncorp's third RAP - and second Innovate RAP - and we're looking forward to building on and strengthening the connections and relationships we've forged so far," Mr Beaumont said.

"Having worked with a range of First Nations stakeholders, including our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander colleagues, our First Nations Employee Resource Group, One Mob, and our RAP partners, First Nations Foundation, Firesticks and CareerTrackers, we're very clear on our sphere of influence and where we can have the most meaningful impact."