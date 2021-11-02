Log in
    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
Mirvac tops out Heritage Lanes at 80 Ann Street, as Suncorp moves into Brisbane's first post-COVID workspace

11/02/2021 | 11:02pm EDT
The $856 million world-class office tower, spanning 35-levels incorporating more than 60,000 square metres of premium-grade office space, will be one of Australia's smartest buildings, embracing leading technology, sustainability, and design. Creating a new destination for Brisbane set to entice people back to the office and into the city, Mirvac is revitalising the urban precinct at Heritage Lanes with a unique retail offering, public spaces, and activation program.

Suncorp Group CEO Steve Johnston said Heritage Lanes was a symbol of Suncorp's commitment to Brisbane and would help revitalise the CBD.

"As one of Queensland's largest employers, Suncorp is committed to bringing people back into the city, supporting small business and helping Brisbane get back on its feet following the pandemic," Mr Johnston said.

"Heritage Lanes will allow us to reduce our Brisbane CBD physical footprint by consolidating three offices into one location," he said.

"It is truly a workplace of the future that will revolutionise the way we work at Suncorp, allowing for greater team collaboration and flexibility to support our hybrid working model.

"Our employees are excited to move into the building, spend more time both in an office environment and in the CBD.

"We have ensured the building design can adapt to suit the post-pandemic world, allowing for changing social distancing rules, and if required, spaces to carry out on-site vaccinations as well as rapid antigen testing."

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 03:01:03 UTC.


