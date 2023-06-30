Suncorp Group is incredibly proud to launch a two-year partnership with Black Dog Institute, Australia's leading mental health research institution.

A key priority for the Group is to create a mentally healthy workplace for our people and ensure our leaders are educated in mental health literacy. Since January 2023, leaders across the business have enrolled in Black Dog Institute's interactive workshop, providing the Group's leaders with skills required to support their teams.

"With one in five of us experiencing symptoms of mental illness symptoms in any given year, it's vital that our people feel supported if they're facing mental health challenges," said Fiona Thompson, Group Executive, People, Culture & Advocacy at Suncorp Group.

