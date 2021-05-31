Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Suncorp Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Step aside Siri: AAMI launches industry-first virtual employee – with a brain and a face

05/31/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

'It girls' Siri and Alexa have got some competition - and she comes with not only a brain, but a face.

Right now, Suncorp Group's insurance brand AAMI is trialling a digital employee pilot, whereby customers can interact directly with a virtual human, Ava, while scoping insurance online.

'We are so excited to have Ava as part of the team, and to transform the way we support and interact with our customers,' Executive General Manager of Digital Distribution Katherine Carmody said.

'The way people engage with us is changing, and we're adapting to ensure we give customers what they want.'

Customers interact with Ava by turning on their microphone and camera and asking her questions.

Not only does she have a wealth of insurance knowledge, Ava has a personality and is charged with emotional intelligence, meaning she will learn to read the face and tone of customers, and adjust hers to suit.

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 21:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
05:56pSTEP ASIDE SIRI : AAMI launches industry-first virtual employee – with a b..
PU
05/26SUNCORP  : AAMI driving meaningful impact during global pandemic
PU
05/26SUNCORP  : An action plan to keep Queenslanders safe when disaster strikes
PU
05/11Australia shares slip as U.S. inflation fears weigh; energy, banking stocks f..
RE
05/10Suncorp Group Comfortable on Capital, Says CEO
DJ
05/04SUNCORP  : welcomes new approach to disaster recovery and resilience
PU
05/04SUNCORP  : celebrates its 5th year as Principal Partner of Netball Australia
PU
05/04SUNCORP  : Glass half full outlook for Australia's economy
PU
05/04SUNCORP  : supports Government efforts to improve insurance affordability
PU
04/27SUNCORP  : Sells Australian Wealth Business for Nearly $35 Million
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 953 M 6 920 M 6 920 M
Net income 2021 895 M 691 M 691 M
Net Debt 2021 42,3 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 4,89%
Capitalization 14 229 M 11 007 M 10 997 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 11,63 AUD
Last Close Price 11,12 AUD
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Bennett Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED14.17%11 011
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC39.57%45 344
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION24.27%40 893
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES13.77%40 159
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-2.43%32 616
SAMPO OYJ10.21%26 424