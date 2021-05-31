Step aside Siri: AAMI launches industry-first virtual employee – with a brain and a face

'It girls' Siri and Alexa have got some competition - and she comes with not only a brain, but a face.

Right now, Suncorp Group's insurance brand AAMI is trialling a digital employee pilot, whereby customers can interact directly with a virtual human, Ava, while scoping insurance online.

'We are so excited to have Ava as part of the team, and to transform the way we support and interact with our customers,' Executive General Manager of Digital Distribution Katherine Carmody said.

'The way people engage with us is changing, and we're adapting to ensure we give customers what they want.'

Customers interact with Ava by turning on their microphone and camera and asking her questions.

Not only does she have a wealth of insurance knowledge, Ava has a personality and is charged with emotional intelligence, meaning she will learn to read the face and tone of customers, and adjust hers to suit.