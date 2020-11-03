Suncorp : Appendix 3Y - Elmer Funke Genaamd Kupper

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Elmer Funke Genaamd Kupper
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
5 March 2020
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
|
FK Super Pty Ltd
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
Mr Funke Genaamd Kupper has the ability to
|
|
interest.
|
|
|
|
|
influence votes and trades over these
|
|
|
|
securities.
|
|
|
Date of change
|
|
2 November 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
|
35,000 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
|
12,500 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
|
$8.17 per Ordinary Share
|
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
|
47,500 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
|
On market purchase
|
|
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
|
|
|
|
securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
|
No
|
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance
|
|
was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
|
N/A
|
proceed during this period?
|
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
|
N/A
|
provided?
|
|
