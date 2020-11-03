Log in
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/03
8.22 AUD   +1.23%
05:35pSUNCORP : Appendix 3Y - Elmer Funke Genaamd Kupper
PU
11/01SUNCORP : supports businesses with COVID-19 recovery options
PU
10/22SUNCORP : 2020 AGM Voting Results
PU
Suncorp : Appendix 3Y - Elmer Funke Genaamd Kupper

11/03/2020 | 05:35pm EST

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

ABN

66 145 290 124

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Elmer Funke Genaamd Kupper

Date of last notice

5 March 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

FK Super Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Mr Funke Genaamd Kupper has the ability to

interest.

influence votes and trades over these

securities.

Date of change

2 November 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

35,000 Ordinary Shares

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

12,500 Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$8.17 per Ordinary Share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

47,500 Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

On market purchase

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 22:34:04 UTC

Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group