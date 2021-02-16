Log in
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED SUN AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/16
10.24 AUD   -0.49%
11:53aSUNCORP : Appendix 3Y - Steve Johnston
PU
02/15SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/11SUNCORP : Lovebirds willing to splash the cash this Valentine's Day
PU
Suncorp : Appendix 3Y - Steve Johnston

02/16/2021 | 05:53pm EST
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 66 145 290 124

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Steven Johnston

Date of last notice

12 November 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Pacific Custodians Pty Ltd - trustee of Suncorp Group Equity Incentive Plan Trust

Date of change

11 February 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

131,273 Ordinary Shares

Indirect

  • (a) 92,118 Deferred Incentive Share Rights

  • (b) 390,363 Long Term Incentive Performance Rights

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

Nil - see "Nature of Change" below

Number disposed

Nil - see "Nature of Change" below

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Direct

147,582 Ordinary Shares

Indirect

  • (a) 75,809 Deferred Incentive Share Rights

  • (b) 390,363 Long Term Incentive Performance Rights

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Vesting of 11,236 and 5,073 Deferred Incentive Share Rights (Rights) following satisfaction of the required conditions. The Rights were issued to Mr Johnston in August 2018 and August 2019, respectively.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 22:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 933 M 6 936 M 6 936 M
Net income 2021 890 M 691 M 691 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 5,26%
Capitalization 13 079 M 10 153 M 10 154 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 11,58 AUD
Last Close Price 10,24 AUD
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Bennett Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED5.13%10 234
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES3.98%36 813
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.4.67%36 699
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC9.35%35 667
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-5.00%31 754
SAMPO OYJ7.67%25 079
