Suncorp : Appendix 3Y - Steve Johnston

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

ABN

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 66 145 290 124

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Steven Johnston Date of last notice 12 November 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Pacific Custodians Pty Ltd - trustee of Suncorp Group Equity Incentive Plan Trust Date of change 11 February 2021 No. of securities held prior to change Direct 131,273 Ordinary Shares Indirect (a) 92,118 Deferred Incentive Share Rights

(b) 390,363 Long Term Incentive Performance Rights Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired Nil - see "Nature of Change" below Number disposed Nil - see "Nature of Change" below Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil

No. of securities held after change Direct 147,582 Ordinary Shares Indirect (a) 75,809 Deferred Incentive Share Rights

(b) 390,363 Long Term Incentive Performance Rights Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Vesting of 11,236 and 5,073 Deferred Incentive Share Rights (Rights) following satisfaction of the required conditions. The Rights were issued to Mr Johnston in August 2018 and August 2019, respectively.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

