Suncorp : Appendix 3Y - Steve Johnston

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
ABN
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 66 145 290 124
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Steven Johnston
|
Date of last notice
|
12 November 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and indirect
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
Pacific Custodians Pty Ltd - trustee of Suncorp Group Equity Incentive Plan Trust
|
Date of change
|
11 February 2021
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Direct
131,273 Ordinary Shares
Indirect
-
(a) 92,118 Deferred Incentive Share Rights
-
(b) 390,363 Long Term Incentive Performance Rights
|
Class
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Number acquired
|
Nil - see "Nature of Change" below
|
Number disposed
|
Nil - see "Nature of Change" below
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
Nil
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Direct
147,582 Ordinary Shares
Indirect
-
(a) 75,809 Deferred Incentive Share Rights
-
(b) 390,363 Long Term Incentive Performance Rights
|
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
Vesting of 11,236 and 5,073 Deferred Incentive Share Rights (Rights) following satisfaction of the required conditions. The Rights were issued to Mr Johnston in August 2018 and August 2019, respectively.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Nature of interest
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
Date of change
|
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
|
Interest acquired
|
Interest disposed
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
|
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
No
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
N/A
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
|
N/A
Disclaimer
Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 22:52:05 UTC.