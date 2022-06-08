Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Suncorp Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-06-08 am EDT
11.07 AUD   +1.28%
04:52aSUNCORP : Bank interest rate announcement
PU
05/04Suncorp Technologies Eyes License to Operate Virtual Asset Trading Platform in Hong Kong
MT
05/02Australia's East Coast Flooding May Cost Insurers A$3.35 Billion
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Suncorp : Bank interest rate announcement

06/08/2022 | 04:52am EDT
From 17 June, Suncorp Bank's variable rate term home loans will increase by 0.50% per annum.

To support savings customers, from 15 June, Suncorp Bank will also introduce a new term deposit rate of 2.30% per annum for 12 months, and increase our savings account (Growth Saver) by 0.70%.

Suncorp Bank CEO Clive van Horen said we are committed to supporting the financial wellbeing of our customers during these uncertain economic times.

"As always, we look to balance the impact of rate changes on borrowers and savers. We understand these changes will impact some customers and encourage anyone who may be experiencing difficulty making repayments to contact us and discuss their situation," Mr van Horen said.

Other interest rates are currently under review.

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 08:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
