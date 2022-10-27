Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Suncorp Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-27 am EDT
11.17 AUD   +1.64%
05:09pSuncorp : Bank unveils new bank account with carbon insights
PU
03:34aSuncorp : partners with Government to deliver Resilient Homes Fund
PU
12:44aSuncorp : Bank security tips if you're concerned about a data breach
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Suncorp : Bank unveils new bank account with carbon insights

10/27/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
Suncorp Bank is Australia's first financial institution with carbon neutral personal deposit transaction accounts including a new account with carbon insights.

Do you know the amount of carbon emitted to make your cup of coffee this morning?

… Not sure?

Don't worry, you're not alone!

Suncorp Bank's latest research[i]revealed 95 percent of Australians don't know they generate carbon emissions or understand the impact of their carbon footprint.

The good news is three in four Aussies want to do something about it.

[i]Suncorp Bank's Cost of the Future Report aims to understand Australian's biggest worries, concerns, and priorities for the future. It explores the economic and environmental issues of Australians, the role people have in building and protecting their world, and the legacy they want to leave. The research surveyed a nationally representative sample of more than 1000 Australians aged 18+. It was conducted by research company, Kantar in July 2022 on behalf of Suncorp Bank.

Introducing Suncorp Bank's new Carbon Insights Account[i]. It's a carbon-neutral, fee free, online transaction account that lets customers view their estimated carbon emissions, based on the purchases they make using the account in the Suncorp App[ii]. The estimate is calculated by multiplying the amount spent by the average carbon emissions produced by that industry.

That's putting the power of knowledge in your hands.

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 21:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 9 010 M 5 853 M 5 853 M
Net income 2023 1 238 M 804 M 804 M
Net Debt 2023 53,3 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 6,23%
Capitalization 14 089 M 9 153 M 9 153 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
EV / Sales 2024 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,17 AUD
Average target price 13,34 AUD
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Bennett Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED-0.72%9 021
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES12.77%41 339
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-4.64%41 230
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.24.82%36 452
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION5.63%33 590
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION23.60%26 296