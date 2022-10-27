Suncorp : Bank unveils new bank account with carbon insights

Suncorp Bank is Australia's first financial institution with carbon neutral personal deposit transaction accounts including a new account with carbon insights.

Do you know the amount of carbon emitted to make your cup of coffee this morning?

… Not sure?

Don't worry, you're not alone!

Suncorp Bank's latest research[i]revealed 95 percent of Australians don't know they generate carbon emissions or understand the impact of their carbon footprint.

The good news is three in four Aussies want to do something about it.

[i]Suncorp Bank's Cost of the Future Report aims to understand Australian's biggest worries, concerns, and priorities for the future. It explores the economic and environmental issues of Australians, the role people have in building and protecting their world, and the legacy they want to leave. The research surveyed a nationally representative sample of more than 1000 Australians aged 18+. It was conducted by research company, Kantar in July 2022 on behalf of Suncorp Bank.

Introducing Suncorp Bank's new Carbon Insights Account[i]. It's a carbon-neutral, fee free, online transaction account that lets customers view their estimated carbon emissions, based on the purchases they make using the account in the Suncorp App[ii]. The estimate is calculated by multiplying the amount spent by the average carbon emissions produced by that industry.

That's putting the power of knowledge in your hands.