SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/13
9.16 AUD   -2.66%
04:47pSUNCORP : Update
04:29pSUNCORP : Becoming a substantial holder
11/11SUNCORP : Appendix 3Y - Steve Johnston
Suncorp : Becoming a substantial holder

11/15/2020

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Initial Substantial Holder

To: SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL")

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on

11 November 2020

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of Securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

COMMON STOCK

66,407,165

66,407,165

5.19%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Date of Acquisition

Holder of

Consideration (9)

Class and

Relevant Interest

Number of Securities

COMMON STOCK

11/11/2020

FIL

9.4818 AUD

7,136

11/11/2020

FIL

9.4818 AUD

135,271

11/11/2020

FIL

9.4818 AUD

172,550

11/11/2020

FIL

9.4818 AUD

394,712

11/11/2020

FIL

9.4818 AUD

437,801

11/11/2020

FIL

9.4818 AUD

1,702,530

Total Buys

2,850,000

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are all follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

N/A

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

Sign Here ____________________________________

Dated: 13 November 2020 Jen Li

Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited

Annexure A

Investment Manager

Address

Custodian

Nature of Relevant Interest

Sum of Numerator Shares

FIL Investment

Level 11, 167

BROWN BROS HARRIMN

1,036,790

Management

Macquarie Street,

LTD LUX (C)

(Australia) Limited

Sydney, NSW 2000,

BROWN BROTHERS

186,906

Australia

HARRIMAN AND CO

CITIBANK LONDON

10,230,661

JP MORGAN,

11,945,385

BOURNEMOUTH (C)

NATIONAL ASTL BK

6,651,320

MELBOURNE (S)

NORTHERN TRUST

8,642,250

LONDON (C)

Investment Discretion /

FIL Investment

Level 21, Two Pacific

BNP PARIBAS

Voting Power

135,271

Management (Hong

Place, 88 Queensway,

FRANKFURT (C)

Kong) Limited

Admiralty, Hong Kong

BROWN BROS HARRIMN

394,712

LTD LUX (C)

HSBC INST TRST SER

1,709,666

ASIA LTD(C)

JP MORGAN,

610,351

BOURNEMOUTH (C)

FIL Responsible

Level 11, 167

Entity (Australia)

Macquarie Street,

JP MORGAN,

24,863,853

Limited

Sydney, NSW 2000,

BOURNEMOUTH (C)

Australia

Grand Total

66,407,165

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2020 21:28:02 UTC
