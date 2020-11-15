Suncorp : Becoming a substantial holder

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL")
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
The holder became a substantial holder on
11 November 2020
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of Securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
COMMON STOCK
66,407,165
66,407,165
5.19%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Date of Acquisition
Holder of
Consideration (9)
Class and
Relevant Interest
Number of Securities
COMMON STOCK
11/11/2020
FIL
9.4818 AUD
7,136
11/11/2020
FIL
9.4818 AUD
135,271
11/11/2020
FIL
9.4818 AUD
172,550
11/11/2020
FIL
9.4818 AUD
394,712
11/11/2020
FIL
9.4818 AUD
437,801
11/11/2020
FIL
9.4818 AUD
1,702,530
Total Buys
2,850,000
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are all follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association
N/A
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
Sign Here ____________________________________
Dated: 13 November 2020 Jen Li
Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific
Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited
Annexure A
Investment Manager
Address
Custodian
Nature of Relevant Interest
Sum of Numerator Shares
FIL Investment
Level 11, 167
BROWN BROS HARRIMN
1,036,790
Management
Macquarie Street,
LTD LUX (C)
(Australia) Limited
Sydney, NSW 2000,
BROWN BROTHERS
186,906
Australia
HARRIMAN AND CO
CITIBANK LONDON
10,230,661
JP MORGAN,
11,945,385
BOURNEMOUTH (C)
NATIONAL ASTL BK
6,651,320
MELBOURNE (S)
NORTHERN TRUST
8,642,250
LONDON (C)
Investment Discretion /
FIL Investment
Level 21, Two Pacific
BNP PARIBAS
Voting Power
135,271
Management (Hong
Place, 88 Queensway,
FRANKFURT (C)
Kong) Limited
Admiralty, Hong Kong
BROWN BROS HARRIMN
394,712
LTD LUX (C)
HSBC INST TRST SER
1,709,666
ASIA LTD(C)
JP MORGAN,
610,351
BOURNEMOUTH (C)
FIL Responsible
Level 11, 167
Entity (Australia)
Macquarie Street,
JP MORGAN,
24,863,853
Limited
Sydney, NSW 2000,
BOURNEMOUTH (C)
Australia
Grand Total
66,407,165
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2020 21:28:02 UTC