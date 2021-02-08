Suncorp : Cash Earnings Rises to A$509 Million -- Update

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--Suncorp Group Ltd. said its half-year cash profit rose 39.5% driven by higher earnings across all its business, as it implements a new operating model which it says will have clearer accountability for results.

The Australian insurance and regional-banking company reported its cash earnings, a measure tracked by analysts that excludes certain costs and one-time items, rose to 509 million Australian dollars (US$392.1 million) from A$365 million a year earlier.

Still, its half-year net profit after tax fell by 24% to A$490 million for the six months through December, down from A$642 million a year earlier. The lower profit partly reflected the company making gains on the sale of its Capital S.M.A.R.T and ACM Parts businesses in October 2019.

For the half of the 2021 fiscal year, Suncorp said it had seen improved momentum in its Australian and New Zealand insurance businesses with strong top-line growth, while its Bank unit delivered improved performance.

Its Australian insurance unit delivered A$258 million in profit after tax, representing a more than doubling on year, while Banking & Wealth's profit rose by 11% to A$190 million from the year before. Its New Zealand unit made a profit of A$120 million, up 18% on year.

The Brisbane-based company said the impact of Covid-19 was broadly neutral on its fiscal first half result, adding that "increased provisions and risk margins to cover potential business interruption claims largely offset by reduced claims frequency."

Suncorp in November said it would raise provisions for potential claims against its business interruption policies, which are the subject of a test case brought by the Insurance Council of Australia.

For the first half of the 2021 fiscal year, Suncorp said its business interruption provision had been increased by A$19 million to A$214 million, compared to the previous market update in November when it said it expected to recognize a A$195 million provision.

The test case heard in the NSW Court of Appeal considered the issue of policy wordings that refer to the Quarantine Act, which has been repealed and replaced. The court in November ruled in favour of policyholders. Peak insurance body, the ICA in December applied for special leave to appeal to the High Court of Australia.

Suncorp on Tuesday gave an update on the so-called three year plan, which it said aimed to drive growth and deliver a sustainable return on equity above the through-the-cycle cost of equity by fiscal 2023.

For its banking unit, Suncorp said its Vero brand will exit from Australian consumer and construction policies, while its bank will no longer offer personal loans, to focus on home lending. Suncorp will also permanently cease underwriting travel insurance under all brands.

"The financial impact of these exits is immaterial," said Suncorp.

Suncorp in July 2019 announced a new operating model and organizational structure which it said would drive improvement in the performance of core businesses and accelerate the group's digital and data driven transformation. Suncorp's new structure, which is effective from July 1, 2020 will see the accountability for the performance of the Insurance (Australia) division assumed by two executives.

The bank said the group's operating expense base including restructuring charges is expected to be around A$2.8 billion in fiscal 2021 and 2021. The fiscal 2023 operating expense base is expected to return to around A$2.7 billion.

Directors of the company declared an interim dividend of 26 cents a share, reflecting a payout ratio of 65% of cash earnings.

