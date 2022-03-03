Suncorp : Customer Support Teams and assessors on the ground

The insurer has received more than 15,000 claims over the last week, with more than 12,000 of these claims in south-east Queensland.

The teams of claim specialists are available to help customers at the Gympie Civic Centre, Caboolture Hub (Learning & Business Centre) and the Redcliffe Show Grounds. Customers of Suncorp Insurance, AAMI, Apia, GIO and Shannons can visit the team to lodge their claim face-to-face and access support.

Suncorp's Head of Disaster Response Cath Stewart said the Customer Support Teams can help customers in the affected areas to lodge their claim and understand the claims process. "Our teams can arrange emergency repairs, organise temporary accommodation for customers whose homes.