Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Suncorp Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  03/22 12:10:56 am
10.61 AUD   -1.12%
03:20aSUNCORP : Customer Support Teams and assessors on the ground
PU
02/27People flee to rooftops as 'weather bomb' submerges Australian towns
RE
02/272022 FLOODS : Suncorp on standby
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Suncorp : Customer Support Teams and assessors on the ground

03/03/2022 | 03:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The insurer has received more than 15,000 claims over the last week, with more than 12,000 of these claims in south-east Queensland.

The teams of claim specialists are available to help customers at the Gympie Civic Centre, Caboolture Hub (Learning & Business Centre) and the Redcliffe Show Grounds. Customers of Suncorp Insurance, AAMI, Apia, GIO and Shannons can visit the team to lodge their claim face-to-face and access support.

Suncorp's Head of Disaster Response Cath Stewart said the Customer Support Teams can help customers in the affected areas to lodge their claim and understand the claims process. "Our teams can arrange emergency repairs, organise temporary accommodation for customers whose homes.

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 08:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
03:20aSUNCORP : Customer Support Teams and assessors on the ground
PU
02/27People flee to rooftops as 'weather bomb' submerges Australian towns
RE
02/272022 FLOODS : Suncorp on standby
PU
02/27Australian Insurer Shares Fall Amid Flooding in Some Areas
DJ
02/26SUNCORP : on standby for flood impacted customers
PU
02/14SUNCORP : ranks in top 10 graduate employers
PU
02/14SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/10Australia's IAG cash earnings slump 62% as natural hazard claims surge
RE
02/08Morgan Stanley rates SUN as Equal-weight
AQ
02/07Suncorp Shares Rise 6.7% After Profit Beat
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 702 M 7 056 M 7 056 M
Net income 2022 938 M 682 M 682 M
Net cash 2022 102 M 74,2 M 74,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 5,56%
Capitalization 13 548 M 9 853 M 9 853 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 13 505
Free-Float -
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 10,73 AUD
Average target price 13,25 AUD
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Bennett Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED-3.07%9 853
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.7.35%47 166
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.03%40 529
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.2.47%38 849
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION1.88%33 363
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION9.82%25 050