Suncorp : Dividend/Distribution - SUNPH

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

SUNPH - CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.00% PERP NON-CUM RED T-06-26

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday September 17, 2020

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.53930000

Ex Date

Wednesday December 2, 2020

Record Date

Thursday December 3, 2020

Payment Date

Thursday December 17, 2020

Additional Information

The Distribution Rate on SUNPH was determined using the following formula: (Bank Bill Rate + Margin) x (1 - Tax Rate) as follows:

Bank Bill Rate is the 90 day Bank Bill Rate on 17 September 2020: 0.0900%pa

Margin: 3.0000% = 3.0900%pa

x (1 - Tax Rate): 0.70

= Distribution Rate: 2.1630%pa

The cash amount of the Distribution was calculated as follows: Distribution Rate: 2.1630%pa x Face Value: AUD100

x days in Distribution Period: 91 / 365

= cash amount of Distribution: AUD 0.53930000, fully franked.

