Suncorp : Federal Court judgement

Division:
General Division
Registry:
Victoria
National Practice Area:
Commercial and Corporations
Sub-area:
Commercial Contracts, Banking, Finance and Insurance
Number of paragraphs:
71
Date of hearing:
27 November 2020
Counsel for the Applicant:
Mr G Watson SC with Mr D Klempfner
Solicitor for the Applicant:
LGM Advisors
Counsel for the Respondent:
Mr J Kirk SC with Mr D Lloyd SC and Mr T Warner
Solicitor for the Respondent:
King & Wood Mallesons
Rockment Pty Ltd t/a Vanilla Lounge v AAI Limited t/a Vero Insurance [2020] FCAFC 228
ORDERS
VID 481 of 2020
BETWEEN:
ROCKMENT PTY LTD (ACN 075 409 700) TRADING AS
VANILLA LOUNGE
Applicant
AND:
AAI LIMITED (ACN 005 297 807) TRADING AS VERO
INSURANCE
Respondent
ORDER MADE BY:
BESANKO, DERRINGTON AND COLVIN JJ
DATE OF ORDER:
18 DECEMBER 2020
THE COURT ORDERS THAT:
1. As to the question:
Is it sufficient to exclude coverage under the exclusion in clause 8 in section 5 of Insurance Policy SPX015934895 if the claim is for loss or damage that is directly or indirectly caused by or arises from, or is in consequence of, or contributed by a human disease specified in a declaration of a human biosecurity emergency under the Biosecurity Act 2015 (Cth)?
Answer: "No".
2. The costs of and incidental to the determination of the separate question be costs in the cause.
Note: Entry of orders is dealt with in Rule 39.32 of the Federal Court Rules 2011.
Rockment Pty Ltd t/a Vanilla Lounge v AAI Limited t/a Vero Insurance [2020] FCAFC 228
REASONS FOR JUDGMENT
THE COURT:
INTRODUCTION
1 This is the determination of a separate question in proceedings brought by Rockment Pty Ltd trading as Vanilla Lounge (Rockment), for indemnity under a policy of insurance which it held with AAI Limited trading as Vero Insurance (Vero). Rockment seeks indemnity in respect of business interruption losses which it claims it suffered following certain lockdowns imposed by the State of Victoria in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The question, which concerns the construction of an exclusion in the policy, is as follows:
Is it sufficient to exclude coverage under the exclusion in clause 8 in section 5 of Insurance Policy SPX015934895 if the claim is for loss or damage that is directly or indirectly caused by or arises from, or is in consequence of, or contributed by a human disease specified in a declaration of a human biosecurity emergency under the Biosecurity Act 2015 (Cth)?
For the reasons which follow, the question ought to be answered "no".
THE CONTEXT OF THE SEPARATE QUESTION
The following facts, which appear to be uncontroversial between the parties, are relevant for the purpose of contextualising the separate question.
Rockment was at all relevant times the owner of a café and restaurant which traded under the name, "Vanilla Lounge", from premises in the State of Victoria.
Relevantly, it held a policy of insurance with Vero for the period from 6 June 2019 to 6 June 2020 (the Policy). The Policy included business interruption cover. That cover provided indemnity for,inter alia, any reduction in gross profit "arising from the business being interrupted directly by sudden and unforeseen loss or damage caused by one or more insured events numbered 1 to 12 below occurring during the period of insurance". Event 8 was headed "Infectious diseases, murder, suicide". Under that part of the Policy and following the words, "What we cover", the terms of the insuring clause included the following:
Loss or damage as a result of the closure or evacuation of the whole or part of the premises by order of a competent government, public or statutory authority as a result of:
infectious or contagious human disease occurring at thepremises;
…
Rockment Pty Ltd t/a Vanilla Lounge v AAI Limited t/a Vero Insurance [2020] FCAFC 228
1
