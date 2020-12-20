Log in
Suncorp : Federal Court judgement

12/20/2020 | 05:39pm EST
FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA

Rockment Pty Ltd t/a Vanilla Lounge v AAI Limited t/a Vero Insurance

[2020] FCAFC 228

File number:

VID 481 of 2020

Judgment of:

BESANKO, DERRINGTON AND COLVIN JJ

Date of judgment:

18 December 2020

Catchwords:

INSURANCE - exclusions - construction - clause poorly

worded - construction by reference to purpose and context

INSURANCE - business interruption - exclusion

concerning disease - triggered by declaration under

Biosecurity Act 2015 (Cth)

Legislation:

Biosecurity Act 2015 (Cth) ss 9, 42, 475, 476, 477, 478

Emergency Management Act 2004 (SA) ss 23, 25

Public and Environmental Health Act 2011 (NT) ss 52, 53

Public Health Act 1997 (ACT) ss 120, 121

Public Health Act 1997 (Tas) ss 16, 17

Public Health Act 2005 (Qld) ss 319, 327, 345

Public Health Act 2010 (NSW) ss 7, 8, 9

Public Health Act 2011 (SA) s 92

Public Health Act 2016 (WA) ss 157, 179-191

Public Health and Wellbeing Act 2008 (Vic) ss 189, 190,

198, 199, 200

Cases cited:

Arbuthnott v Fagan [1996] LRLR 143

Australian Aviation Underwriting Pty Ltd v Henry (1988)

12 NSWLR 121

Charter Reinsurance Co Ltd v Fagan [1997] AC 313

Evolution Precast Systems Pty Ltd v Chubb Insurance

Australia Ltd [2020] FCA 1690

Franklins Pty Ltd v Metcash Trading Ltd (2009) 76

NSWLR 603

Gan Insurance Co Ltd v Tai Ping Insurance Co Ltd [2001]

EWCA Civ 1047

HDI Global Specialty SE v Wonkana No. 3 Pty Ltd [2020]

NSWCA 296

McCann v Switzerland Insurance Australia Ltd (2000) 203

CLR 579

Mount Bruce Mining Pty Ltd v Wright Prospecting Pty Ltd

(2015) 256 CLR 104

Onley v Catlin Syndicate Ltd (as the underwriting member

of Lloyd's Syndicate 2003) (2018) 360 ALR 92

Re Golden Key Ltd [2009] EWCA Civ 636

Walton v National Employers' Mutual General Insurance

Association [1973] 2 NSWLR 73

Derrington D and Ashton R, The Law of Liability Insurance

(3rd ed, LexisNexis, 2013)

Herzfeld P and Prince T, Interpretation (2nd ed, Thomson

Reuters, 2020)

Division:

General Division

Registry:

Victoria

National Practice Area:

Commercial and Corporations

Sub-area:

Commercial Contracts, Banking, Finance and Insurance

Number of paragraphs:

71

Date of hearing:

27 November 2020

Counsel for the Applicant:

Mr G Watson SC with Mr D Klempfner

Solicitor for the Applicant:

LGM Advisors

Counsel for the Respondent:

Mr J Kirk SC with Mr D Lloyd SC and Mr T Warner

Solicitor for the Respondent:

King & Wood Mallesons

Rockment Pty Ltd t/a Vanilla Lounge v AAI Limited t/a Vero Insurance [2020] FCAFC 228

ORDERS

VID 481 of 2020

BETWEEN:

ROCKMENT PTY LTD (ACN 075 409 700) TRADING AS

VANILLA LOUNGE

Applicant

AND:

AAI LIMITED (ACN 005 297 807) TRADING AS VERO

INSURANCE

Respondent

ORDER MADE BY:

BESANKO, DERRINGTON AND COLVIN JJ

DATE OF ORDER:

18 DECEMBER 2020

THE COURT ORDERS THAT:

1. As to the question:

Is it sufficient to exclude coverage under the exclusion in clause 8 in section 5 of Insurance Policy SPX015934895 if the claim is for loss or damage that is directly or indirectly caused by or arises from, or is in consequence of, or contributed by a human disease specified in a declaration of a human biosecurity emergency under the Biosecurity Act 2015 (Cth)?

Answer: "No".

2. The costs of and incidental to the determination of the separate question be costs in the cause.

Note: Entry of orders is dealt with in Rule 39.32 of the Federal Court Rules 2011.

Rockment Pty Ltd t/a Vanilla Lounge v AAI Limited t/a Vero Insurance [2020] FCAFC 228

i

REASONS FOR JUDGMENT

THE COURT:

INTRODUCTION

1 This is the determination of a separate question in proceedings brought by Rockment Pty Ltd trading as Vanilla Lounge (Rockment), for indemnity under a policy of insurance which it held with AAI Limited trading as Vero Insurance (Vero). Rockment seeks indemnity in respect of business interruption losses which it claims it suffered following certain lockdowns imposed by the State of Victoria in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The question, which concerns the construction of an exclusion in the policy, is as follows:

Is it sufficient to exclude coverage under the exclusion in clause 8 in section 5 of Insurance Policy SPX015934895 if the claim is for loss or damage that is directly or indirectly caused by or arises from, or is in consequence of, or contributed by a human disease specified in a declaration of a human biosecurity emergency under the Biosecurity Act 2015 (Cth)?

  1. For the reasons which follow, the question ought to be answered "no".
    THE CONTEXT OF THE SEPARATE QUESTION
  2. The following facts, which appear to be uncontroversial between the parties, are relevant for the purpose of contextualising the separate question.
  3. Rockment was at all relevant times the owner of a café and restaurant which traded under the name, "Vanilla Lounge", from premises in the State of Victoria.
  4. Relevantly, it held a policy of insurance with Vero for the period from 6 June 2019 to 6 June 2020 (the Policy). The Policy included business interruption cover. That cover provided indemnity for, inter alia, any reduction in gross profit "arising from the business being interrupted directly by sudden and unforeseen loss or damage caused by one or more insured events numbered 1 to 12 below occurring during the period of insurance". Event 8 was headed "Infectious diseases, murder, suicide". Under that part of the Policy and following the words, "What we cover", the terms of the insuring clause included the following:

Loss or damage as a result of the closure or evacuation of the whole or part of the premises by order of a competent government, public or statutory authority as a result of:

  1. infectious or contagious human disease occurring at the premises;

Rockment Pty Ltd t/a Vanilla Lounge v AAI Limited t/a Vero Insurance [2020] FCAFC 228

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 22:38:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
