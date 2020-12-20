Suncorp : Federal Court judgement

Gan Insurance Co Ltd v Tai Ping Insurance Co Ltd [2001]

ORDERS VID 481 of 2020 BETWEEN: ROCKMENT PTY LTD (ACN 075 409 700) TRADING AS VANILLA LOUNGE Applicant AND: AAI LIMITED (ACN 005 297 807) TRADING AS VERO INSURANCE Respondent ORDER MADE BY: BESANKO, DERRINGTON AND COLVIN JJ DATE OF ORDER: 18 DECEMBER 2020

THE COURT ORDERS THAT:

1. As to the question:

Is it sufficient to exclude coverage under the exclusion in clause 8 in section 5 of Insurance Policy SPX015934895 if the claim is for loss or damage that is directly or indirectly caused by or arises from, or is in consequence of, or contributed by a human disease specified in a declaration of a human biosecurity emergency under the Biosecurity Act 2015 (Cth)?

Answer: "No".

2. The costs of and incidental to the determination of the separate question be costs in the cause.

Note: Entry of orders is dealt with in Rule 39.32 of the Federal Court Rules 2011.