Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Suncorp Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/30
10.82 AUD   +1.60%
05:51pSUNCORP : Female students encouraged to pursue STEM careers
PU
11/28Morgan Stanley rates SUN as Equal-weight
AQ
11/24SUNCORP : SMEs shake up business models but insurance policies remian neglected
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Suncorp : Female students encouraged to pursue STEM careers

11/30/2021 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Year 8 and 9 students had the chance to chat with female tech professionals from Suncorp and learn about different careers available.

They also worked in teams to solve real problems facing our industry, like cyber security and making digital banking more accessible.

In teams, students had to create the minimal viable product of an app by applying design thinking, and then outline future releases.

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 22:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
05:51pSUNCORP : Female students encouraged to pursue STEM careers
PU
11/28Morgan Stanley rates SUN as Equal-weight
AQ
11/24SUNCORP : SMEs shake up business models but insurance policies remian neglected
PU
11/23SUNCORP : Monaro sisters steal the limelight as Shannons marks a major milestone
PU
11/11Building a more resilient future - why we owe it to those brave bushfire survivors
PU
11/11Aussie drivers struck by ‘storm smugness' on wet roads
PU
11/10Update - Notification of buy-back - SUN
PU
11/10Suncorp Group Limited Announces Ordinary Distribution of SUNPI - CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+2.90% ..
CI
11/09Suncorp joins the UN Women's Australian Advertising Alliance as a founding member to er..
PU
11/09Suncorp Bank APS 330 - 30 September 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 665 M 6 176 M 6 176 M
Net income 2022 906 M 646 M 646 M
Net Debt 2022 44,4 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 5,40%
Capitalization 13 661 M 9 693 M 9 738 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 13 505
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 10,82 AUD
Average target price 13,06 AUD
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Bennett Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED11.09%9 571
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.45.14%45 625
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES8.57%37 492
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.7.54%35 052
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION2.92%32 435
SAMPO OYJ24.56%26 692