Suncorp : Female students encouraged to pursue STEM careers

Year 8 and 9 students had the chance to chat with female tech professionals from Suncorp and learn about different careers available.
They also worked in teams to solve real problems facing our industry, like cyber security and making digital banking more accessible.
In teams, students had to create the minimal viable product of an app by applying design thinking, and then outline future releases.
Disclaimer
Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 22:50:06 UTC.