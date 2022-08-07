Suncorp Fiscal Year Profit Falls 34.1% on Volatility, Natural Hazards Costs

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--Suncorp Group Ltd. said its annual net profit fell 34.1%, driven by investment market volatility and increases in costs from natural hazards.

The Australian general insurer reported a net profit of 681.0 million Australian dollars (US$470.20) for the 12 months through June, down from A$1.03 billion a year earlier.

Suncorp's cash earnings, a measure tracked by analysts that excludes certain costs and one-time items, fell 36.7% to A$673.0 million.

Directors of the company declared a final dividend of A$0.17/share. Last year, it declared a final ordinary dividend of A$0.40/share and a A$0.08/share special dividend.

Chief Executive Steve Johnston said in a challenging year, the company had maintained momentum delivered on its key strategic initiatives.

"We are proud of what we have delivered this year and the hard work we have done over the past three years means we are able to reaffirm our FY23 targets," he said.

Consensus forecasts compiled by FactSet projected Suncorp's full-year profit would be A$676.0 million.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-07-22 1845ET