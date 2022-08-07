Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Suncorp Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-08-05 am EDT
11.65 AUD   +1.66%
04:45pSuncorp Fiscal Year Profit Falls 34.1% on Volatility, Natural Hazards Costs
DJ
07/21Australian shares end higher on banking boost; Woodside Energy drops
RE
07/18Lukewarm Reception For ANZ-Suncorp Bank Deal
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Suncorp Fiscal Year Profit Falls 34.1% on Volatility, Natural Hazards Costs

08/07/2022 | 04:45pm EDT
By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Suncorp Group Ltd. said its annual net profit fell 34.1%, driven by investment market volatility and increases in costs from natural hazards.

The Australian general insurer reported a net profit of 681.0 million Australian dollars (US$470.20) for the 12 months through June, down from A$1.03 billion a year earlier.

Suncorp's cash earnings, a measure tracked by analysts that excludes certain costs and one-time items, fell 36.7% to A$673.0 million.

Directors of the company declared a final dividend of A$0.17/share. Last year, it declared a final ordinary dividend of A$0.40/share and a A$0.08/share special dividend.

Chief Executive Steve Johnston said in a challenging year, the company had maintained momentum delivered on its key strategic initiatives.

"We are proud of what we have delivered this year and the hard work we have done over the past three years means we are able to reaffirm our FY23 targets," he said.

Consensus forecasts compiled by FactSet projected Suncorp's full-year profit would be A$676.0 million.


Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-07-22 1845ET

