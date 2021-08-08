Suncorp Fiscal Year Profit Rises 13%, Launches A$250 Million Buyback

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--Suncorp Group Ltd. said its annual net profit rose by 13%, beating consensus, and it intends to buy back shares worth up to 250 million Australian dollars (US$184 million).

The Australian insurance and banking company reported a net profit of A$1.03 billion for the 12 months through June, up from A$913 million a year earlier.

Cash earnings at Suncorp, a measure tracked by analysts that excludes certain costs and one-time items, rose to A$1.1 billion from A$749 million a year earlier.

The company said the result came as it grappled with the Covid-19 pandemic and the La Niña weather pattern, which contributed to higher natural hazard costs for damage incurred by insurance policyholders.

Directors of the company declared a final ordinary dividend of A$0.40 a share and a A$0.08/share special dividend.

Chief Executive Steve Johnston said the group had struck an appropriate balance between returning capital to shareholders and retaining appropriate buffers for uncertainty.

"After the proposed returns, we will continue to hold almost A$400 million in excess capital at the group level," he said.

Visible Alpha consensus had forecast Suncorp's fiscal 2021 profit at A$956 million, with a dividend of A$0.34 per share.

