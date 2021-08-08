Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Suncorp Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suncorp Fiscal Year Profit Rises 13%, Launches A$250 Million Buyback

08/08/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Suncorp Group Ltd. said its annual net profit rose by 13%, beating consensus, and it intends to buy back shares worth up to 250 million Australian dollars (US$184 million).

The Australian insurance and banking company reported a net profit of A$1.03 billion for the 12 months through June, up from A$913 million a year earlier.

Cash earnings at Suncorp, a measure tracked by analysts that excludes certain costs and one-time items, rose to A$1.1 billion from A$749 million a year earlier.

The company said the result came as it grappled with the Covid-19 pandemic and the La Niña weather pattern, which contributed to higher natural hazard costs for damage incurred by insurance policyholders.

Directors of the company declared a final ordinary dividend of A$0.40 a share and a A$0.08/share special dividend.

Chief Executive Steve Johnston said the group had struck an appropriate balance between returning capital to shareholders and retaining appropriate buffers for uncertainty.

"After the proposed returns, we will continue to hold almost A$400 million in excess capital at the group level," he said.

Visible Alpha consensus had forecast Suncorp's fiscal 2021 profit at A$956 million, with a dividend of A$0.34 per share.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-08-21 1817ET

All news about SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
04:17pSuncorp Fiscal Year Profit Rises 13%, Launches A$250 Million Buyback
DJ
08/03SUNCORP : Bank supports customers impacted by Queensland's COVID-19 lockdown
PU
08/03Australian regulator sees insurers braving economic downturn
RE
08/02SUNCORP TECHNOLOGIES : Raises $7 Million in Private Placement for Virtual Assets..
MT
07/19SUNCORP : supports insurance and banking customers impacted by COVID-19 lockdown..
PU
07/19SUNCORP : Surveying the storm devastation across Victoria
PU
07/08INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : Morgan Stanley rates IAG as Equal-weight
AQ
07/08SUNCORP : Bank response to COVID-19 relief support
PU
07/02The Royal Automobile Club of Tasmania Limited entered into a binding agreemen..
CI
07/01FAST & FATIGUED : Tassie drivers fail to forgo the Fatal Five
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 8 284 M 6 092 M 6 092 M
Net income 2021 922 M 678 M 678 M
Net Debt 2021 42,3 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 4,93%
Capitalization 15 176 M 11 156 M 11 159 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11,86 AUD
Average target price 11,99 AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Bennett Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED21.77%11 156
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.34.57%43 573
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION19.00%38 681
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES8.87%38 128
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.47%33 346
SAMPO OYJ23.00%27 777