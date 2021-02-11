Log in
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED (SUN)

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/11
10.51 AUD   -0.57%
02/11SUNCORP : Lovebirds willing to splash the cash this Valentine's Day
02/09SUNCORP : Morgans rates SUN as Add
02/09SUNCORP : Morgan Stanley rates SUN as Equal-weight
Suncorp : Lovebirds willing to splash the cash this Valentine's Day

02/11/2021 | 11:42pm EST
It appears money is no object when it comes to matters of the heart. New research from Suncorp reveals almost half (46 per cent) of Australians will dial up the romance this Valentine's Day, with most spending up to $100 on their significant other.

There also appears to be a battle emerging between the sexes.

According to the research, men are more likely to splurge than women. One in ten males will spend more than $300 this Valentine's Day, compared to only 2 per cent of females.

Financials
Sales 2021 8 991 M 6 968 M 6 968 M
Net income 2021 890 M 690 M 690 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 5,03%
Capitalization 13 423 M 10 415 M 10 402 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 11,41 AUD
Last Close Price 10,51 AUD
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Bennett Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED7.91%10 437
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.4.62%36 895
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES3.96%36 833
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC12.07%36 555
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-3.94%32 110
SAMPO OYJ4.92%24 439
