Suncorp : Lovebirds willing to splash the cash this Valentine's Day

It appears money is no object when it comes to matters of the heart. New research from Suncorp reveals almost half (46 per cent) of Australians will dial up the romance this Valentine's Day, with most spending up to $100 on their significant other.

There also appears to be a battle emerging between the sexes.

According to the research, men are more likely to splurge than women. One in ten males will spend more than $300 this Valentine's Day, compared to only 2 per cent of females.