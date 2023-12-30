Suncorp Group's Customer Support Team is on the ground at the Recovery Centre at Vonda Youngman Community Centre, Tamborine Mountain (2-4 Knoll Road, 9am to 4pm). This expands the Suncorp team, with Assessors and builders already supporting customers across the vast impact zone.

Suncorp Group CEO Steve Johnston, who visited the team at Tamborine Mountain today, said while the insurer was focused on assisting impacted customers as fast as possible, the recent events were a sombre reminder of the devastating impact of extreme weather.

"Our deepest condolences to all those lives lost in the recent storms. We can repair property, but those family's lives have changed forever," Mr Johnston said.

"The damage I have seen right across the Gold Coast region has been significant and this recovery will take some time. We have our team and full supply chain in action and will continue to mobilise over coming weeks as assessments and repairs commence right across Queensland.

"Our Customer Support Team is here in Tamborine Mountain and ready to help face-to-face any of our customers across all our brands including Suncorp Insurance, AAMI or Apia.

"Impacted customers can also easily lodge their claims online - you don't need to be at home or have a copy of your policy to lodge your claim - we will have your details. The sooner you contact us, the sooner we can start the recovery process.

"We are also continuing to support those impacted by ex-TC Jasper in the Far North, with our Customer Support team available at the Holloways Beach Recovery Centre."

From the storms on the 23-27 December, Suncorp Group has received more than 5,600 claims across Queensland, with more than 4,700 for homes. The Queensland suburbs with most home and motor insurance claims are: Coomera (615), Runaway Bay (563) and Helensvale (498). Tamborine Mountain has so far lodged 77 claims.