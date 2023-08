Suncorp Group Limited is an Australia-based company that provides insurance and banking products and services through various brands in Australia and New Zealand. The Company's segments include Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank and Suncorp New Zealand. The Insurance (Australia) segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and delivery of general insurance products and services and distribution of life insurance products to customers in Australia. The products offered in this segment include home and contents, motor, marine, travel, and commercial property, among others. The Suncorp Bank segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and delivery of banking services to customers in Australia. Its Suncorp Bank products include commercial, agribusiness, small business, home loans, foreign exchange, treasury products and services. The Suncorp New Zealand segment is engaged in the design, manufacture, and delivery of general and life insurance products to customers in New Zealand.